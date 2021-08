Congress is currently moving forward with aggressive policies that will significantly increase the federal tax on all tobacco products. This misguided policy won’t encourage smoking cessation, as it intends, but in fact it will cause more people to smoke, invite new criminal enterprises and stoke racial division in our communities. Further, when you look at what this kind of tax increase would do to small businesses and neighborhoods, the impacts could be devastating. At a time when we’re just starting to recover from the challenges of 2020, we cannot afford to go backwards.