Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

'I hated myself': Robbie Williams admits he felt guilty for suffering with depression and anxiety after being given a 'golden ticket' into Take That

By Callum Wells For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Robbie Williams has reflected on the mental health battles he faced at the height of his fame.

The singer, 47, discussed the struggles he faced with depression and anxiety after landing a spot in Take That at the age of 16.

Speaking to Chris Difford, 66, on his I Never Thought It Would Happen podcast, the 18-time Brit Award winner divulged into his own experiences with depression and anxiety with the Squeeze bandmember.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bNJIv_0bT6SAVs00
'I hated myself': Robbie Williams admitted he felt guilty for suffering with depression and anxiety after being given a 'golden ticket' into Take That 

Robbie said he couldn't enjoy his career despite being given a 'golden ticket' at the age of 16 when he was chosen to be in the superstar band Take That.

He admitted: 'I couldn't jot down one nice thing about myself.

'I hated myself... the high bits [of my career] were married with a really, really dark depression and deep anxiety. And none of it was enjoyable.

'The fact that none of it was enjoyable made me deeply unhappy because I'd been given the golden ticket. This isn't an uncommon story.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YQmhH_0bT6SAVs00
Troubled: Robbie said he couldn't enjoy his success in Take That due to his mental health struggles (pictured with Howard Donald, Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Jason Orange in 1991)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dehvT_0bT6SAVs00
Opening up: Speaking to Chris Difford, 66, (right) the popstar (left) divulged into his own experiences with depression and anxiety with the Squeeze bandmember

After notoriously exiting the five-piece in 1995, he thought he would be playing at Knebworth, where rival band Oasis had performed to a 250,000-strong crowd.

The issue was that the Staffordshire-born singer hadn't even written a song by that point.

Becoming visibly emotional, Robbie spoke of his overconfidence as he decided to embark on a solo career.

Despite wanting to be like Radiohead, Oasis and Blur, he described himself as more of a 'cabaret act' and couldn't help but be 'musical theatre'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jf2uf_0bT6SAVs00
Overconfident: After exiting the five-piece in 1995, Robbie thought he would be playing at Knebworth, where rival band Oasis had performed to a 250,000-strong crowd (pictured in 1996)

Robbie praised his wife for creating stability in his life and claimed family life is a 'different level'.

The Rock DJ hitmaker began dating actress Ayda Field, 42, in 2006 and they welcomed their first child, Theodora, eight, in 2012.

They are also proud parents to Beau, one, Colette (Coco), two, whom they welcomed via surrogate and son Charlton Valentine Williams, six.

The I Never Thought It Would Happen podcast series, from the charity Help Musicians, features the likes of Sting, Billy Bragg, Yungblud and Tom Odell shining a light on the highs and lows musicians face.

The full episode is available from all the major podcast providers now.

Help Musicians offers mental health support for anyone working in music. Visit musicmindsmatter.org.uk or call 08080 802 8008.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j2lFe_0bT6SAVs00
Loved up: Robbie praised his wife Ayda Field for creating stability in his life and claimed family life is a 'different level' (pictured in 2018)

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colette
Person
Billy Bragg
Person
Robbie Williams
Person
Theodora
Person
Tom Odell
Person
Ayda Field
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Golden Ticket#Brit Award#Knebworth#Radiohead
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieshiphop-n-more.com

Fetty Wap’s Daughter Died Due To Complications from Heart Defect

A few days ago, it was reported that Fetty Wap’s 4 year old daughter had unfortunately died. Her mother Turquoise Miami had confirmed the news in an Instagram post but the reason for her death were not revealed. It has now been revealed that the 4-year-old, Lauren, died from a...
Mental Healthhiphop-n-more.com

Lil Wayne Talks Mental Health Issues, Reveals New Details Of Suicide Attempt

It’s no secret that Lil Wayne once shot himself in the chest as a child. It’s a situation that he’s talked about in multiple interviews and multiple songs over the years. For a long time in his career, he told the story that he was messing about with a gun while watching a Biggie video and accidentally shot himself while he was distracted.
Designers & CollectionsHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson dazzles in unbelievable princess wedding dress

Sarah, Duchess of York joined HELLO! for an exclusive interview and photoshoot in the beautiful grounds of luxury hotel Coworth Park in Berkshire with photographer David Venni. The proud mother to Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice wore a selection of stunning looks for the shoot, styled by Gayle Rinkoff, however,...
CelebritiesPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies After 'Heart-Related Issue'

Nollywood actress Rachel Oniga has died at the age of 64 years old. The Nigerian movie industry staple reportedly died from a "heart-related disease" according to her family, refuting rumors that the actress succumbed to the COVID-19 pandemic. "She died in a Lagos hospital at the age of 64, on...
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Actor Michael Jai White’s Oldest Son Passes from COVID-19

Actor Michael Jai White, right, and his wife, Jillian. Well-known actor Michael Jai White was among the latest to be personally impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic recently, Black Enterprise reported. According to the New York Post’s Page Six, the Spawn actor said in an online interview that his oldest son...
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits

Kylie Jenner and Stormi are the queens of mother-daughter outfits. Since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her daughter Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018, the beauty entrepreneur has relied on the ultra-sweet appeal of matching mom-and-me clothing. Meanwhile, Kylie and Stormi have evolved from the coordinated baby and tracksuits we saw in the first few months of Kylie’s motherhood to complementary looks by Christian Dior, Missoni and Marine Serre, with Bottega Veneta’s glittering red being the most glamorous matchy matchy project to date.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Miranda Lambert's Brother And His Husband Make A Splash In Her New Video

Miranda Lambert’s latest musical project is a family affair in more ways than one. The Grammy-winning country artist unveiled the video for the Telemitry remix of “Tequila Does,” a track from 2019’s “Wildcard,” on Tuesday. Much of the buzz around the clip has focused on Lambert’s husband, Brendan McLoughlin, who shows off his chiseled physique in a steamy cameo with his brothers, K.C. and Patrick.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Dr. Dre's Daughter LaTanya Young's Tragic Life

Dr. Dre is worth a serious amount of cash. A whopping $780 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The star is one of the richest rappers in the world, having made millions from his musical offerings as well as his hugely successful business venture, Beats By Dre, which was bought by Apple in 2014 for $3 billion. Yes, billion. The star lives quite the lavish lifestyle to reflect that too, including living in a $40 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, which he purchased from Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady (per Los Angeles Times). But life for his eldest daughter is quite different.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Fetty Wap Only Has His Right Eye, but What Caused Him to Lose His Left?

As he's achieved greater and greater success, fans have only become more curious about the details of Fetty Wap's personal life. The rapper is now 30 years old, and some have started to notice that he only has one eye. Although his single eye certainly hasn't stood in the way of his success, some are wondering what happened to his other eye that left him with just one.

Comments / 0

Community Policy