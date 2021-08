SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 14-year-old has been rushed to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle in front of a Scottsdale school on Monday morning. According to Tempe Police, the girl was hit in front of Tonalea K-8 near College Avenue and Continental Drive around 7:30 a.m. Officers said the girl had severe injuries and was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.