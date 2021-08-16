See Design Evolution Of Lamborghini Countach Over 50 Years

This isn’t exactly BMW-related news but how do we not post a photo gallery of Ferrari Monzas at Laguna Seca from last week’s Monterey Car Week? During our day with BMW at Laguna Seca, we were a bit sidetracked by the absolutely jaw-dropping display of Ferrari Monzas. There were so many, in a vast assortment of colors and liveries, that it was genuinely hard to keep track of them all. Considering Ferrari only made 499 for the world, the collection at Laguna represented a large chunk of the total number.