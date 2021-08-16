See Design Evolution Of Lamborghini Countach Over 50 Years
Perhaps today we're a bit used to everything, but in 1971 the Countach LP 500, the prototype that gave rise to Lamborghini's successful supercar, gave us a feeling of wonder. In the era of the great Italian coachbuilders, the public only knew the name of the company manager, which in this case was Bertone. Nuccio Bertone. He was a skilled coachbuilder but also an entrepreneur and a great talent scout. Bertone was able to count on a person who wrote the history of Italian design: Marcello Gandini.www.motor1.com
