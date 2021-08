The Choirboys was a critical and commercial failure when it was released in 1977, and it hasn't picked up much of a cult following since, but there's plenty to appreciate for fans of director Robert Aldrich—though perhaps not so much for fans of Joseph Wambaugh. The story involves a disparate group of L.A. police officers who unwind from the pressures of their job by holding frequent “choir practices” together, which in reality are drunken revelries to blow off steam. Wambaugh wrote the first several drafts of the script after he sold the rights to his 1975 novel to Lorimar Productions, but Aldrich brought in Charles Knopft to do a rewrite. Wambaugh was so unhappy with the results that he wrote an open letter to the Writer's Guild in the form of a full-page ad in the Hollywood Reporter, petitioning to have his name removed from the project; final credit in the film went solely to Knopft. He also sued Lorimar for $1 million for breach of contract, though that was settled out of court. It was a watershed experience for Wambaugh, which is why he retained creative control over his next two film projects: The Onion Field and The Black Marble.