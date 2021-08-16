Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Back-to-school health checklist for 2021

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough this school year will still look a little different, there are steps you can take to get the school year off to a healthy start! Make sure your family is ready to head back to school in shape.

hudsonvalley.news12.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Checklist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Boone County, MOKOMU

Voluntary Action Center holds back to school health fair

COLUMBIA, Mo- The Voluntary Action Center (VAC) held its 14th annual Back to School Health Fair today ahead of the start of the school year. Students in Boone County who are in Kindergarten through 12th grade were welcome to attend the event. During the event, students were able to receive health screenings, dental screenings and haircuts.
Educationhealthing.ca

B.C. health officer still working on back-to-school plan as Delta spreads

The provincial health officer’s plan for school reopenings in B.C. will not be known until at least the end of next week. Dr. Bonnie Henry said there are still adjustments being made as the more contagious Delta variant fuels a growth in cases across the province. Only those aged 12 and older are eligible for vaccination, leaving elementary school students particularly exposed.
Myrtle Beach, SCwbtw.com

Tidelands Health answers COVID-19 back-to-school questions

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — News13 is partnering with Tidelands Health Thursday to answer your back-to-school COVID-19 questions. Lucretia Carter, the pediatric medical director at Tidelands Health, joined News13 anchor Patsy Kelly on News13 Now Thursday morning to answer questions ahead of a phone bank later in the day. “Everyone...
Educationkciiradio.com

Highland Prepares for Another School Year with COVID

As impacts of COVID-19 continue in schools, the Highland School District is preparing to face the challenges head on. While mask mandates cannot be put in place, Highland is encouraging everyone to take necessary precautions and wear a mask as they see fit. If students or staff do not feel well or show symptoms, they are advised to stay home and wait 24 hours until symptoms subside to return to school. Masks will not be required in classrooms or on buses but capacity is still limited so there will be opportunities to social distance in these areas. Visitors at the school will also be limited to quick visits. With all the preparations and cleaning needing to be done, Highland Superintendent Ken Crawford says that delayed shipments of cleaning supplies has made the job harder for custodial staff and praises them for working through a tough summer, “They’ve done an outstanding job. I can’t say enough for our custodians putting it together and getting it all ready to go for Monday.”
Ottumwa, IAkyoutv.com

Liberty Elementary hosts back to school health and family festival

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - School is just around the corner and Liberty Elementary School is gearing up for the first day. The event, Back to School Health and Family Festival is where students can get prepared for school by receiving free dental and health screenings before going back. Students will find school supplies to take with them and pack in their free backpack for the first day. The goal of the event is to remove barriers and connect families with resources in the community.
Madison, WI94.3 Jack FM

State health officials recommend mandatory masks for back-to-school

MADISON, WI (WSAU-Wisconsin Radio Network) – Many school districts across Wisconsin are still in the process of deciding on mask policies, for when classes start this fall. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer with the state Department of Health Services, says the masking recommendation from public health authorities is clear: “our recommendation and that of CDC, and most state public health departments and local health departments, are for masks to be not optional but required for all schools, students and staff when we go back to school.”
Kidsunicefusa.org

How to Support Your Child's Mental Health: Back-to-School Advice

After more than a year of COVID-19 school closures, remote learning and social isolation, feelings about going back to school are more complicated than usual for many children this fall. Below, some expert advice on how parents can stay connected to their kids, ease reentry anxiety and help smooth the...
Educationwellesleyps.org

WPS Back to School/COVID Updates 8/19/21

Dear Members of the Wellesley Public Schools Community:. I hope you are enjoying the summer and that these past few months have been safe and restorative for you and your families. We look forward to welcoming our students, staff, and families back for the start of the 2021-22 school year, which will begin on Wednesday, September 1st.
Healthinformnny.com

Local health officials reminding parents of back-to-school immunizations for children

Local health officials reminding parents of back-to-school immunizations for children. Local health officials reminding parents of back-to-school immunizations for children. Cuomo accuser files complaint with Albany sheriff; attorneys respond. Bills lock up QB Josh Allen with lucrative 6-year extension. Buffalo Bills hold a press conference. Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane &...
Oklahoma City, OKokcfox.com

Health center hosting back-to-school vaccine clinic this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Variety Care will host a first dose Back-to-School Vaccine Clinic for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine this Saturday at Straka Terrace south of Downtown OKC. The Back-to-School Vaccine Clinic is open to children, age 12 and older, and adults. Variety Care will also schedule second-dose appointments for all patients who receive their first dose at the event.
Rapid City, SDnewscenter1.tv

RCAS plans continued communication with health officials in back to school decisions

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Less than two weeks from the first day of school and the COVID protocols for the Rapid City Area Schools are still up in the air. Earlier this week, the district sent out its protocols, calling for voluntary masking, no large-scale distance learning program, and continued contact tracing and testing throughout the district. That same night, the school board indicated interest in scrapping the whole plan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy