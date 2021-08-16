Back-to-school health checklist for 2021

As impacts of COVID-19 continue in schools, the Highland School District is preparing to face the challenges head on. While mask mandates cannot be put in place, Highland is encouraging everyone to take necessary precautions and wear a mask as they see fit. If students or staff do not feel well or show symptoms, they are advised to stay home and wait 24 hours until symptoms subside to return to school. Masks will not be required in classrooms or on buses but capacity is still limited so there will be opportunities to social distance in these areas. Visitors at the school will also be limited to quick visits. With all the preparations and cleaning needing to be done, Highland Superintendent Ken Crawford says that delayed shipments of cleaning supplies has made the job harder for custodial staff and praises them for working through a tough summer, “They’ve done an outstanding job. I can’t say enough for our custodians putting it together and getting it all ready to go for Monday.”