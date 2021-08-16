Cancel
Deloitte Named A Leader Among Application Modernization And Migration Services Providers By Independent Research Firm

By AIT News Desk
 5 days ago

Deloitte announced that it has been named a Leader in Forrester’s recent report, The Forrester Wave: Application Modernization And Migration Services, Q3 2021. Deloitte is recognized for partnering with customers for business transformation and its strength in both technical and business acumen, that goes beyond a cookie-cutter approach, as noted by customer references.

