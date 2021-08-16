Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Spectra, a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Galleon Embedded Computing

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 5 days ago

Acquisition further enhances the company’s catalogue of proprietary C5ISR products and solutions for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra A&D Holdings LLC, a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions for leading aerospace and defense platforms, announced the acquisition of Galleon Embedded Computing AS (“Galleon”). Galleon is the first strategic add-on acquisition since the formation of Spectra. Spectra is a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital, forming the company in February 2021 by simultaneously merging three defense technology businesses.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Mcgill
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#C5isr#Spectra A D Holdings Llc#Nas#Thommessen As#Vance Street Capital Llc#Philpott Ball Werner#Schjodt#Eastwest Bank#Western Alliance Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Businessaithority.com

Greg Spraetz Joins Network Connex As New Chief Revenue Officer

Network Connex, a leader in building and maintaining critical digital infrastructure services for some of the world’s leading wireless, fiber, data center, cloud, and cable companies, is pleased to announce that Greg Spraetz has been chosen to serve as the company’s new Chief Revenue Officer. His role will include leading the Sales and Marketing efforts for Network Connex and all owned operating companies.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Cloud Solutions Factory Offerings With Click to Run

New offerings will support businesses to build or optimize critical cloud resources on AWS. Tech Data, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run™ solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.
Businessaithority.com

TigerGraph Welcomes Former neo4j Global Customers; Adds Industry Leader and Trailblazer to Its Executive Team and Announces Fall Graph + AI Summits

TigerGraph, provider of the leading graph analytics platform, announced that Dr. Jay Yu, a Distinguished Engineer, Architect and Director leading Intuit’s Knowledge Graph projects, will join the company as Vice President of Product Innovation for TigerGraph’s San Diego Innovation Center. In addition to bringing on recognizable figures in the graph industry, the company is also attracting Neo4j global customers that have abandoned its technology to move into the future with TigerGraph; many of which will present at this fall’s Graph + AI Summit, the only open industry conference for accelerating analytics and AI with graph algorithms.
Businessaithority.com

The9 Limited Signed an Investment Memorandum to Establish Another Cryptocurrency Mining Joint Venture for Building Another 200MW Capacity in Kazakhstan

The9 Limited, an established Internet company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited (“NBTC”) and a Kazakhstan company LGHSTR Ltd. (“LGHSTR”) have signed a non-binding investment memorandum to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan. According to the investment memorandum, NBTC and LGHSTR will own 51% and 49% of the joint venture respectively. NBTC will control the board of directors of the joint venture.
Businessaithority.com

Invoiced Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine revealed that Invoiced has been named, for the first time, to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Invoiced debuts on the Inc. 5000 with a ranking of 1,172, placing it in the top quartile of all businesses earning recognition on the list. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Businessaithority.com

NFT DeFi Platform Vera Raises $3 Million Seed Round Led by Animoca Brands

Vera, a non-fungible token (NFT) decentralized finance (DeFi) blockchain platform, recently completed its seed round of funding for a total of $3 million. The round was led by Animoca Brands, one of the world’s leading NFT gaming companies and investors, with participation from other venture capital and private equity investors such as OKEx Block Dream Fund, Genesis Block Ventures, Krypital Group, Shima Capital, SL2 Capital, Mozaik Capital, Sentor Investments, and Sandbar Investments.
Businessaithority.com

Industrial Cybersecurity Startup TXOne Networks Secures $12.9 MILLION in “Series A” Round of Investment

TXOne Networks, a global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced that it has completed its “Series A” financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment, Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other well-known investors. TXOne Networks received an investment of $12.9 million this round, and in total has received $23.7 million in investments since its founding. The funds raised will be used to refine TXOne’s highly adaptable Industrial Control System (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, and to strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, TXOne will continue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changing cybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases of digital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for the digital transformation of the ICS industry.
Computersaithority.com

IDC Forecasts Solid Growth for GRC Solutions as Enterprises Invest to Expand and Integrate Their Governance and Risk Management Portfolios

Worldwide revenues for governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) software experienced healthy growth in 2020, growing 8.2% year over year, despite concerns of a market downturn resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the pandemic highlighted the need for better coordinated GRC solutions, which is driving further investment. A new forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) shows global GRC revenues growing from $11.3 billion in 2020 to nearly $15.2 billion in 2025.
Businessaithority.com

Alation Named to Constellation ShortList for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, & Data Governance

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, an Alation customer, named a finalist in the 2021 Constellation Research SuperNova Awards. Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data catalogs, announced that it has been selected to the Constellation ShortList for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging & Data Governance in Q3 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC Acquires 800 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessaithority.com

IDEX Biometrics Receives an Order for its TrustedBio Sensor

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an additional purchase order for its TrustedBio™ biometric fingerprint sensors from an existing customer increasing production backlog for TrustedBio. Delivery is planned for the 4th quarter of 2021. IDEX continues to see increasing demand for...
Businesstechgig.com

TCS expands strategic partnership with Google Cloud

On Thursday, Tata Consultancy Services ( TCS ) expanded its strategic partnership. . Under this partnership, the giants will be developing a centre that will help in co-developing new solutions, evaluating cloud solutions, and offering digital consumer experiences. These will be offered in financial, manufacturing, and retail services. TCS will...
Businessaithority.com

Dentsu Expands Global Google Technology Practice With Two Leadership Appointments

New roles will oversee Google technology partnerships, sales, and client solutions across dentsu. dentsu international has appointed two senior leaders to its Global Google Technology practice; Alex Langshur will be the practice lead, with Seth Hammac appointed the practice growth lead. Together, Langshur and Hammac will drive partner relationships, growth opportunities, and integrated marketing and advertising technology solutions for clients.
Economyaithority.com

Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology Launch Innovative Technology Platform for Specialty Insurance

Artificial intelligence underwriting support, blockchain-enabled access to real-time data, and advanced automation will significantly increase the speed at which specialty insurance can be sold, underwritten and serviced. Mosaic Insurance and DXC Technology announced the successful launch of an innovative new insurance technology platform that increases the speed at which specialty...
Businessaithority.com

Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team

Luminar Technologies, Inc., the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced the addition of four industry leaders to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. They bring a combined century of professional experience in the automotive and technology industries. “We’re hyper focused on taking Luminar...
Businessaithority.com

KlickTrack Announces New CEO Amidst Transformative Year

Cannabis Retail Management Platform Appoints SaaS Veteran Bardia Dejban as Chief Executive Officer, Signifies Company’s Focus on Growth and Technological Industry Advancements. KlickTrack, the powerful end-to-end cannabis retail ecosystem for multi-state and multi-shop dispensaries combining point of sale, inventory management targeted marketing and more, announced the appointment of SaaS veteran...
Real Estateirei.com

Swiss Life acquires high-quality residential portfolio in Denmark

Swiss Life Asset Managers has paid €70 million ($81 million) for a portfolio of four high-quality residential assets in the Copenhagen metro area. The four fully leased properties have a total residential area of 10,486 square meters (112,870 square feet), and are spread across Copenhagen, Fredriksberg and Hellerup. The properties consist of 107 units, one 262-square-meter (2,820-square-foot) commercial office unit, 165 square meters (1,776 square feet) of collective tenant facilities and 35 underground parking spaces.
Businessaithority.com

Arlington Capital Partners’ Portfolio Company, BlueHalo, Bolsters Technical Capabilities And Intellectual Property With The Acquisition Of Intelligent Automation, Inc.

Arlington Capital Partners announced that its portfolio company, BlueHalo, a leading provider of advanced engineering solutions and technology to the national security community, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Intelligent Automation, Inc. (“IAI”). Based in Rockville, MD, IAI provides advanced technology development and productized solutions in the fields...
Medical & Biotechbizjournals

Wexford pharmaceutical company acquires technologies

Coeptis Therapeutics Inc., a Wexford-based pharmaceutical company, has acquired two types of technology from a partner organization that it said will help improve the treatment of a certain type of cancer. Coeptis (OTC PINK: COEP) said it had exercised an option to acquire CD38-GEAR-NK, a cell therapy product to protect...

Comments / 0

Community Policy