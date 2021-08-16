Spectra, a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Galleon Embedded Computing

TXOne Networks, a global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced that it has completed its “Series A” financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment, Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other well-known investors. TXOne Networks received an investment of $12.9 million this round, and in total has received $23.7 million in investments since its founding. The funds raised will be used to refine TXOne’s highly adaptable Industrial Control System (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, and to strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, TXOne will continue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changing cybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases of digital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for the digital transformation of the ICS industry.