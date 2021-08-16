Spectra, a Vance Street Capital Portfolio Company, Acquires Galleon Embedded Computing
Acquisition further enhances the company’s catalogue of proprietary C5ISR products and solutions for the aerospace and defense technology market. Spectra A&D Holdings LLC, a diversified designer and manufacturer of highly engineered avionics and electronics solutions for leading aerospace and defense platforms, announced the acquisition of Galleon Embedded Computing AS (“Galleon”). Galleon is the first strategic add-on acquisition since the formation of Spectra. Spectra is a portfolio company of Vance Street Capital, forming the company in February 2021 by simultaneously merging three defense technology businesses.aithority.com
