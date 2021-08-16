T-Mobile checking claims 100 million people had their data stolen from its servers

T-Mobile U.S. Inc. disclosed Friday that about 6 million more customers have had personal information "compromised" than previously thought. Earlier this week, the company had said that data files from about 40 million former and prospective T-Mobile customers, and from 7.8 million current postpaid customers, including names, birth dates, social security numbers driver's license/ID information, were compromised as a result of a hack. On Friday, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission it has identified an additional 5.3 million current postpaid customers and 667,000 former customers that have had some personal data illegally accessed. "Our investigation is ongoing and will continue for some time, but at this point, we are confident that we have closed off the access and egress points the bad actor used in the attack," the company stated. T-Mobile US's stock, which fell 0.7% in premarket trading, has gained 3.5% over the past three months through Thursday while the S&P 500 has tacked on 5.9%.