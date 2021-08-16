Cancel
Technology

T-Mobile checking claims 100 million people had their data stolen from its servers

By Oliver Haslam
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT-Mobile is investigating claims that 100 million users had their data stolen from its servers. A forum post claims to be from someone ready to sell the data. Carrier T-Mobile is investigating claims that 100 million people had their data stolen right off its servers after someone posted to a forum saying they had the information for sale.

