EdgeConnex to Acquire Global Data Center, an Israeli-Based Data Center Operator
Deal Extends Edgeconnex Global Footprint to Over 40 Markets Globally. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has agreed to acquire Global Data Center (GDC), an Israel-based data center operator headquartered in Herzliya, the hub of Israel’s hi-tech district. Once completed, the acquisition will bring two new facilities into the EdgeConneX global data center platform, including GDC’s state-of-the-art, and highly secure underground facilities in Herzliya and Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv.aithority.com
