Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EdgeConnex to Acquire Global Data Center, an Israeli-Based Data Center Operator

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Deal Extends Edgeconnex Global Footprint to Over 40 Markets Globally. EdgeConneX, the pioneer in global Hyperlocal to Hyperscale Data Center Solutions, announces that it has agreed to acquire Global Data Center (GDC), an Israel-based data center operator headquartered in Herzliya, the hub of Israel’s hi-tech district. Once completed, the acquisition will bring two new facilities into the EdgeConneX global data center platform, including GDC’s state-of-the-art, and highly secure underground facilities in Herzliya and Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Edgeconnex#Israeli#Gdc#Company#The Viola Group#Eqt Infrastructure#Edgeconnex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
Related
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market To Reach $63.2 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Cloud Based Data Management Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics ." The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Businessaithority.com

Tech Data Expands Cloud Solutions Factory Offerings With Click to Run

New offerings will support businesses to build or optimize critical cloud resources on AWS. Tech Data, a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, announced it has expanded its catalog of outcome-based cloud solutions within the Cloud Solution Factory on Amazon Web Services (AWS). By expanding the AWS solution catalog, customers now have access to a new variety of fully vetted Click to Run™ solutions to address a wide range of business challenges and help simplify cloud processes.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Asia-Pacific Hyperscale Data Center Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring New Entrants - AdaniConneX, Digital Edge DC, Hickory Group, Mantra Data Centers, Pure Data Centres, & Stratus DC Management

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia-Pacific (APAC) Hyperscale Data Center - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The APAC hyperscale data center market by investment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.65% during 2021-2026. The growing internet usage is increasing...
Businessaithority.com

The9 Limited Signed an Investment Memorandum to Establish Another Cryptocurrency Mining Joint Venture for Building Another 200MW Capacity in Kazakhstan

The9 Limited, an established Internet company, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited (“NBTC”) and a Kazakhstan company LGHSTR Ltd. (“LGHSTR”) have signed a non-binding investment memorandum to establish a joint venture in Kazakhstan. According to the investment memorandum, NBTC and LGHSTR will own 51% and 49% of the joint venture respectively. NBTC will control the board of directors of the joint venture.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Containerized And Modular Data Center Market To Grow By USD 30.16 Bn In 2021-2025 | ABB Ltd. And Dell Technologies Inc. To Emerge As Key Contributors To Growth| Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The containerized and modular data center market size is expected to increase by USD 30.16 billion during 2021-2025, registering a CAGR of 15.97% during the forecast period. Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven...
Businessaithority.com

TigerGraph Welcomes Former neo4j Global Customers; Adds Industry Leader and Trailblazer to Its Executive Team and Announces Fall Graph + AI Summits

TigerGraph, provider of the leading graph analytics platform, announced that Dr. Jay Yu, a Distinguished Engineer, Architect and Director leading Intuit’s Knowledge Graph projects, will join the company as Vice President of Product Innovation for TigerGraph’s San Diego Innovation Center. In addition to bringing on recognizable figures in the graph industry, the company is also attracting Neo4j global customers that have abandoned its technology to move into the future with TigerGraph; many of which will present at this fall’s Graph + AI Summit, the only open industry conference for accelerating analytics and AI with graph algorithms.
Businessaithority.com

Industrial Cybersecurity Startup TXOne Networks Secures $12.9 MILLION in “Series A” Round of Investment

TXOne Networks, a global leader in Industrial IoT (IIoT) security, announced that it has completed its “Series A” financing. This round was led by JAFCO Asia Investment, Jade Stone Jinghua Limited Partnership Fund, and a number of other well-known investors. TXOne Networks received an investment of $12.9 million this round, and in total has received $23.7 million in investments since its founding. The funds raised will be used to refine TXOne’s highly adaptable Industrial Control System (ICS) security products, to expand its business in certain regions, and to strengthen marketing and after-sales service teams. Long-term, TXOne will continue to place its focus on simplifying the complex and fast-changing cybersecurity issues that are troublesome for organizations at various phases of digital transformation and perfecting the defense solutions necessary for the digital transformation of the ICS industry.
Businessaithority.com

Alation Named to Constellation ShortList for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging, & Data Governance

Texas Mutual Insurance Company, an Alation customer, named a finalist in the 2021 Constellation Research SuperNova Awards. Alation Inc., the leader in enterprise data catalogs, announced that it has been selected to the Constellation ShortList for Metadata Management, Data Cataloging & Data Governance in Q3 2021. The technology vendors and service providers included in this program deliver critical transformation initiative requirements for early adopter and fast follower organizations.
Businessaithority.com

IDEX Biometrics Receives an Order for its TrustedBio Sensor

IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has received an additional purchase order for its TrustedBio™ biometric fingerprint sensors from an existing customer increasing production backlog for TrustedBio. Delivery is planned for the 4th quarter of 2021. IDEX continues to see increasing demand for...
Businessaithority.com

AlertEnterprise Names Harsh Chauhan as Chief Technology Officer

AlertEnterprise Inc., the leading physical-logical Security Convergence software company has announced Harsh Chauhan as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A 20-year technology veteran and leader, Chauhan is driving technology initiatives to rapidly expand and strengthen the company’s cyber-physical security convergence offerings. Chauhan will focus on the growth of the company’s 3D Governance Risk Compliance (GRC) hyperscale cloud platform, and continue to develop integrated solutions with leading technology partners like SAP, SAP NS2, and ServiceNow.
aithority.com

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) Completes Acquisition of Novetta

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture, has completed its acquisition of Novetta, a McLean, Virginia-based advanced analytics company. AFS announced its intent to acquire Novetta. Novetta applies insights and disruptive technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber, cloud, and information exploitation to transform how defense, intelligence, and law...
Businessaithority.com

Luminar Welcomes Four Auto-Tech Industry Leaders to Executive Team

Luminar Technologies, Inc., the global leader in automotive lidar hardware and software technology, announced the addition of four industry leaders to help enable its next phase of growth and execution. They bring a combined century of professional experience in the automotive and technology industries. “We’re hyper focused on taking Luminar...
Businessaithority.com

Litera Acquires Concep to Help Firms Grow With Data-Driven Insights About Their Client Engagements

Litera acquires UK-based Concep to combine email and marketing capabilities with data insights from the Firm Intelligence platform to grow client businesses. Litera, a global leader in legal technology solutions, announced it has acquired Concep, a leading provider of B2B relationship marketing technology for law firms, corporations, and professional and financial services.
Businessaithority.com

KlickTrack Announces New CEO Amidst Transformative Year

Cannabis Retail Management Platform Appoints SaaS Veteran Bardia Dejban as Chief Executive Officer, Signifies Company’s Focus on Growth and Technological Industry Advancements. KlickTrack, the powerful end-to-end cannabis retail ecosystem for multi-state and multi-shop dispensaries combining point of sale, inventory management targeted marketing and more, announced the appointment of SaaS veteran...
Businessaithority.com

Prodapt Acquires Innovative Logic, Will Expand to Silicon Valley, and Serve Global Digital Platform Companies

Prodapt, the leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness vertical, announced that it has acquired Innovative Logic, a Silicon Valley-based hi-tech services company building next-generation solutions for global digital platform players. Innovative Logic works with leading operators of the connected economy – including several FAANG, and leading global digital platform companies.
Businessaithority.com

Apprenticeship Fund Announces Salesforce Investment in Cloud for Good

Achieve Partners’ Newest Deal Backs Solutions Provider to Help Close Talent Gap in Fast-Growing Salesforce Ecosystem. Achieve Partners announced a strategic investment in Cloud for Good, a provider of Salesforce solutions focused on the higher education and nonprofit sectors. Cloud for Good has delivered over 2,000 Salesforce implementations and solutions to more than 1,000 organizations, from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard to the National Aquarium and ChildFund International.
Businessaithority.com

DCC Technology Forms Exertis North America Business Unit

Jam Industries Becomes Exertis/Jam, Further Strengthening the Exertis Brand. DCC Technology, an international technology value added distribution specialist with market leading businesses in 20 countries including the US, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, announced the formation of a new business unit, Exertis North America, to manage the operations of its recent acquisitions Jam Industries and Stampede.

Comments / 0

Community Policy