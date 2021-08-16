Somers has petitioning candidate for Board of Education

Bob Chester

SOMERS — Resident Bob Chester is running for a seat on the Board of Education as an unaffiliated petitioning candidate in an effort to help advance students’ academic performance.

Although he hasn’t held elected public office before, Chester, 53, has been an active participant at school board meetings for years and generates reports for officials and the community that track students test scores.

He said his primary goal, if elected, is to prioritize academic improvement across every grade level. Somers teachers are excellent, Chester said, but the school board and the administration do not seem to be concentrating on ways to raise students’ performance.

“Standardized state test scores and SAT scores for Somers students are lower than our peer towns,” he said. “We can turn them around quickly by actually focusing on the issue.”

Somers schools have dropped in their ratings by the state Department of Education, which keeps a record of test scores and compares them with what is called cohort towns. Those are East Granby, Ellington, Suffield, and Tolland.

The state did not rate schools last year because of the pandemic. Between 2014 and 2019, however, Somers dropped to nearly the bottom of the list of cohort towns for all its test scores.

Somers High School dropped 30 points this year in the U.S. News and World Report annual ranking of best high schools.

The scores tell the town what needs to be done, Chester said. He said the school board should establish a structure to see what the scores show are weak areas and report that data to the superintendent.

The school board must determine what the superintendent should focus on, hold him and the administration accountable for a specific plan, and communicate it to parents, he said.

“In order to turn things around, we need to shine a light on it,” Chester said. “That’s not being done.”

Chester has five children and said when his eldest enters the high school next month he will have a student at each of the town’s schools.

He said parents are concerned about their children’s education and want to hear what steps the school board will take to ensure academic excellence is being addressed.

“The board doesn’t allow an open dialogue,” he said about the current members. “They need to talk and exchange ideas. It’s frustrating that they have a closed circuit and aren’t working as partners with the parents and community.”

Chester said he’s also frustrated by the current emphasis on what he describes as the “push to teach to the unique individual” in the diversity, equity, and inclusion program.

Instead of being inclusive, he said, the program, while meant to eliminate discrimination, fractions by race and gender.

“I don’t know anyone in education who doesn’t want to eliminate discrimination,” Chester said. “I don’t think it’s right to break out individual students and divide them by identity.”

Rather, Chester said the district needs to concentrate on common standards, goals, and characteristics that all students share.

“As human beings, we are more alike than different,” he said. “We need to restore teaching back to stressing the whole individual.”

Chester, who served on the town’s last Charter Revision Commission, has an undergraduate degree in history and economics from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in secondary education from American International College.

Years ago, Chester taught history in the Enfield school system. He spent 15 years working as an actuarial consultant and process improvement manager for MassMutual, and for the past 15 years has been a life and health insurance regulator for the state.