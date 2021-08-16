Cancel
Stocks

Bitcoin's Soaring Price Helps the Crypto Market Cap Rise Above $2 Trillion Again

By Nathaniel Mott
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CoinMarketCap data today revealed that Bitcoin’s recent price surge has allowed the overall crypto market cap to rise above $2 trillion for the first time in three months. The crypto market surpassed the $2 trillion milestone in April because the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies rose ahead of the Coinbase exchange’s initial public offering. Bitcoin alone contributed $1 trillion to the crypto market cap at the time.

Tom's Hardware

Over two decades of articles, benchmarks, and community for PC enthusiasts worldwide.

