Bitcoin's Soaring Price Helps the Crypto Market Cap Rise Above $2 Trillion Again
CoinMarketCap data today revealed that Bitcoin’s recent price surge has allowed the overall crypto market cap to rise above $2 trillion for the first time in three months. The crypto market surpassed the $2 trillion milestone in April because the prices of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies rose ahead of the Coinbase exchange’s initial public offering. Bitcoin alone contributed $1 trillion to the crypto market cap at the time.www.tomshardware.com
