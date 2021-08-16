Cancel
Environment

As storm looms, medics rush to hospitals overrun by Haiti quake

By Laura Gottesdiener, Ricardo Arduengo / Reuters
Grand Forks Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLES CAYES, Haiti, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Doctors and aid workers rushed on Monday to get flights to southwestern Haiti ahead of a looming storm, with hospitals in the devastated area unable to cope with casualties from a major earthquake that killed at least 1,297 people in the Caribbean nation.

AFP

'No one has come to help': Desperate Haitians rush aid convoys after quake

Survivors of Haiti's devastating earthquake looted an aid convoy Friday as the impoverished Caribbean nation scrambled to roll out a relief effort haunted by the chaotic response to past natural disasters. The mobbing of relief supplies and tumultuous handouts underscored the desperation in the wake of last week's powerful tremor, which killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed or damaged over 130,000 homes. The 7.2-magnitude earthquake robbed tens of thousands of Haitians of everything they owned in a matter of seconds, with the hunt for necessities like clean water and food now a daily struggle for many. And while humanitarian convoys have begun distributing aid, the quantities have been insufficient and those tasked with delivering supplies often lack logistical expertise.
EnvironmentThe New Yorker

After the Earthquake, a Mayor in Haiti Struggles to Console His Town

In January, 2010, Edwin Ceide was on vacation with his family, in Norway, when the earthquake struck Léogâne, Haiti. He had left just days before; if he had remained in Port-au-Prince, he told me, “My kids, my family, we all would be dead.” The losses in his neighborhood were immense. A close friend’s wife and son died in the rubble of their two-story home. The friend, who survived, spent three days buried with them, until a tractor cleared the debris. One of the children of a neighbor—“a ten-year-old child who was the friend of my kids,” Ceide said—was tasked with burning the uncovered bodies. “In a cold way, like a grown adult, he tells me that everybody is dying and we need to burn the bodies,” Ceide recalled. “I started crying because now I realized how people change.”
EnvironmentLeader-Telegram

International aid begins to arrive in Haiti, nearly a week after earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — International aid began to finally pour into Haiti nearly a week since the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, despite bridge and road failures that hampered efforts to reach some of the hardest-hit and remote towns. Early Friday, there was no road access to the southwestern city of Jérémie,...
TrafficGrand Forks Herald

Damaged roads hinder aid reaching remote areas of Haiti quake zone

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Damaged or impassable roads hindered efforts on Friday to deliver aid to remote parts of Haiti devastated by an earthquake last weekend that killed more than 2,000 people as hopes of finding those still missing faded. Landslides and cracks in the tarmac on the...
Environmentnny360.com

International aid begins to arrive in Haiti one week after earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — International aid began to finally pour into Haiti nearly a week since the devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake, despite bridge and road failures that hampered efforts to reach some of the hardest-hit and remote towns. Early Friday, there was no road access to the southwestern city of Jeremie,...
Environmentinvesting.com

Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

MARCELINE, Haiti (Reuters) -Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas of the impoverished Caribbean country hardest hit by last week's devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude 7.2 quake that...
U.S. PoliticsGrand Forks Herald

West struggles with Afghanistan chaos, Biden again defends withdrawal

KABUL/WASHINGTON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Chaos around the Kabul airport was so bad this week that the U.S. military was forced to use three helicopters to transport 169 Americans into the complex from a building just 200 meters (656 feet) away, the Pentagon said on Friday. As Western nations struggled...
