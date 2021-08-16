GSK, CureVac’s next-gen COVID-19 vaccine shows promise in monkey trial
(Reuters) -GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac said a study https://www.curevac.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Optimization-of-Non-Coding-Regions-Improves-Protective-Efficacy-of-an-mRNA-SARS-CoV-2-Vaccine-in-NHP.pdf on macaque monkeys showed their jointly-developed mRNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be “strongly improved” in protecting against the virus compared with CureVac’s first attempt. The encouraging news on its “second-generation” vaccine gave CureVac’s German-listed shares an 8% lift, as the stock gradually...www.metro.us
