LA Rams: Jordan Meredith and J.R. Reed get PFF top marks

By Bret Stuter
Cover picture for the articleThe LA Rams may not have won their preseason debut against the crosstown rival LA Chargers. But that is not to say that the team did not find some sparkly shiny things along the way. What I particularly enjoy is the appearance of players with exceptionally good grades for their performance that few saw coming. For the LA Rams, the experts over at Pro Football Focus were gracious enough to identify two such gems from the first preseason contest.

#Pff#La Chargers#American Football#The La Rams#Pro Football Focus
