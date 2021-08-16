Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

CVS Health Official Retailer of Wave Mini from Airthings

By Sam Hitt
Dealerscope
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the wake of the pandemic, people are becoming increasingly conscientious of the impact of their surroundings on their personal well-being. This conscientious lifestyle opens up space for retailers to offer products such as air-quality monitors that educates consumers on what the air in their house contains. This week, Airthings, a technology company focused on providing indoor air quality solutions, announced a partnership with CVS Health to carry their products in stores by the end of August 2021. CVS Health will serve as the official retailer of the Airthings Wave Mini smart indoor air quality monitor, and the product will be included in 3,000 of CVS Health’s 9,900 retail locations.

dealerscope.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Retailer#Cvs Health#The Wave Mini
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Retail
Related
Businesschaindrugreview.com

Airthings expands U.S. retail footprint with CVS

CHICAGO, IL – Airthings, producer of the best-selling indoor air quality and radon monitors, announced Thursday that it has teamed up with CVS Health to serve as an official retailer of the Airthings Wave Mini smart indoor air quality monitor in its stores. By the end of August 2021, customers will be able to find the Wave Mini at more than 3,000 CVS Health locations across the US, merchandised near the pharmacy counter making indoor air quality monitoring easier and more attainable than ever.
Retaildrugstorenews.com

Airthings Wave Mini expands distribution

Airthings’ indoor air quality monitor, Wave Mini, is expanding its distribution. The company, which produces indoor air quality and radon monitors for homeowners, businesses and professionals, announced that one of its products would be available at a major retailer. By the end of August, consumers will be able to find...
Healthdrugstorenews.com

CVS Health’s home state has successful vaccine rollout

The state, which also is the smallest in the nation in terms of its geographical size, had fully vaccinated 59.7% of its population by July 9, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As the home state of CVS Health, Rhode Island has been in a strong position...
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health launches back-to-school initiatives

CVS is offering back-to-school savings, and partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to donate supplies and have employees volunteer at the clubs. CVS Health has introduced back-to-school deals as shoppers begin stocking up for a return to in-person school for most students. CVS is including its store brand items in the sale, and is joining other retailers in partnering with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, donating supplies and having employees volunteer at the clubs.
Healthprogressivegrocer.com

CVS Enters the Future of Digital Health

Helping overcome health access barriers across the nation, CVS Health has introduced an innovative health care solution, Aetna Virtual Primary Care. Available for self-funded employers, the new solution reimagines the primary care experience and makes it easier for people to get health services virtually and in person. "The future of...
Health Servicesaithority.com

CVS Health Launches First Nationwide Virtual Primary Care Solution

Aetna Virtual Primary Care is available for self-funded employers and provides eligible members access to health services remotely and in person, strengthens a member’s relationship with a physician and helps overcome health access barriers. Aetna, a CVS Health company announced an innovative health care solution, Aetna Virtual Primary Care, that...
StocksBenzinga

Analyzing CVS Health's Unusual Options Activity

On Friday, shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) saw unusual options activity. After the option alert, the stock price moved up to $81.34. Exceptionally large volume (compared to historical averages) is one reason for which options market activity can be considered unusual. The volume of options activity refers to the number of contracts traded over a given time period. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Renton, WAbeckershospitalreview.com

CVS, Babylon Health: Competitors, partners, or both?

Deepak Sadagopan, senior vice president of value based care and population health informatics at Providence in Renton, Wash., joined the Becker's Healthcare podcast to talk about his top priorities and views on new entrants in the healthcare arena. Below is an excerpt from the conversation. Click here to hear the...
Dublin, OHdrugstorenews.com

CVS Health, Cardinal Health extend pharmaceutical distribution agreements

Cardinal Health has extended its agreements with CVS Health through June 30, 2027. CVS Health has extended its agreements with Cardinal Health. The Dublin, Ohio-based company will distribute pharmaceuticals to CVS Health's retail pharmacies and distribution centers through June 30, 2027, under the extended agreement. "We value our long-standing partnership...
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

CVS Health's Aetna unveils nationwide primary care telehealth service

CVS Health said its Aetna unit will offer virtual primary care to self-funded employers nationwide in a move that underscores the growing popularity of telehealth services fueled by the COVID-19 public health emergency. Using Teladoc Health's physician-led care team model, the Aetna Virtual Primary Care service is intended to help...
Health ServicesHealthcareFinanceNews.com

Aetna, CVS Health enter into virtual primary care space

Aetna, through CVS Health, has debuted Aetna Virtual Primary Care, an offering the company said makes it easier for people to get the health services they need. This will result in some changes for members, most that have to do with access. Specifically, members will be able to access a panel of board-certified physicians and coordinated care from a consistent team of specialists based on their health needs, the payer said.
Public Healthdrugstorenews.com

Retailers announce plans to administer COVID-19 vaccine boosters

On the heels of public health officials announcing plans to make booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines available beginning in late September, retailers, including CVS Health, Walgreens, and Publix said they are prepared to administer the boosters. CVS Health issued a statement in which it said, “As...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical & Biotechgentside.co.uk

There is a worrying new side effect for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

The world has now handily passed the one billion mark of COVID vaccine injection, with over 33 million in the United Kingdom alone, of which 13 million having received all doses. Some impressive numbers, following a rocky start. But hidden in this beautiful picture are growing stormclouds: several side effects have been identified, and more are being discovered regularly.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Don't Eat It, FDA Warns

If you have a party or gathering coming up this weekend and got a special dessert to celebrate, it may be time to double check the package. A cookie company recently announced the recall of one of its items, which was specifically sold at certain Walmart stores around the U.S. On Aug. 13, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) posted a notice about the recall that could affect Walmart shoppers in almost half of U.S. states. Read on to find out what you shouldn't be eating right now.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
Scienceknowridge.com

Take these two drugs together, coronavirus virus will be cleared from patient's lung

COVID-19 continues to claim lives around the world and is infecting millions more. Although several vaccines have recently become available, making significant strides towards preventing COVID-19, what about the treatment of those who already have the infection?. Vaccines aren’t 100% effective, highlighting the need—now more than ever—for effective antiviral therapeutics.
RetailFOXBusiness

Walmart employee demonstrates how they catch self-checkout theft

An apparent Walmart employee has posted a video on social media showing just how the retail giant is able to monitor self-checkouts for theft, warning customers: "We know when you're stealing." In a short clip, TikTok user "@thewalmartguy69" shows an employee watching the self-checkout bays and looking at a device...

Comments / 0

Community Policy