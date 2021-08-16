CVS Health Official Retailer of Wave Mini from Airthings
In the wake of the pandemic, people are becoming increasingly conscientious of the impact of their surroundings on their personal well-being. This conscientious lifestyle opens up space for retailers to offer products such as air-quality monitors that educates consumers on what the air in their house contains. This week, Airthings, a technology company focused on providing indoor air quality solutions, announced a partnership with CVS Health to carry their products in stores by the end of August 2021. CVS Health will serve as the official retailer of the Airthings Wave Mini smart indoor air quality monitor, and the product will be included in 3,000 of CVS Health’s 9,900 retail locations.dealerscope.com
