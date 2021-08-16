Cancel
'You could be sisters!' Full House star Candace Cameron Bure, 45, shocks fans with lookalike snaps of daughter Natasha, 23, in birthday tribute

By George Stark For Dailymail.com
Candace Cameron Bure wished her daughter Natasha a happy 23rd birthday over the weekend, which caused a surprise among her fans.

As the Full House star took to her Instagram to post a picture of the pair, many pointed out that Candace, 45, and her child looked more like sisters than mother-and-daughter.

'Happy 23rd birthday to this beauty,' Candace wrote under the birthday snap, adding: 'I love you my Tashi.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V3A0e_0bT6OJJZ00
'You could be sisters!' Candace Cameron, 45, wishes daughter Natasha a happy 23rd birthday... as fans react in disbelief saying it's hard to tell who is who 

The duo were both wearing matching outfits in denim jumpsuits, with their hair styled similarly - prompting fans to flood the comment section about how alike they appeared.

One fan wrote: 'You could be sisters! Hard to tell which one is turning 23, if you didn't know already.'

Another comment read: 'Which one?? You could both pass for 23.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oqvRW_0bT6OJJZ00
Young: The Full House star took to her Instagram to post a picture of the pair, many pointed out that Candace, 45, and her child looked more like sisters than mother-and-daughter

'My gosh. You look like sisters. Happy Birthday and happy gave birth day to you hot momma,' said another, among many similar messages.

One Instagram users even said the pair looked like 'twins' commenting on their similar hairstyles.

Candace shares Natasha, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with her husband Val Bure, 47, whom she has been married to since 1996.

Natasha has found fame as a YouTuber, where she has 265k subscribers, and often posts about her workout and makeup routines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHm0a_0bT6OJJZ00
Lookalike: Fans were left wondering who was who in Candace's latest Instagram snaps with her daughter (Pictured above in 2014) 

Meanwhile her mom recently got herself in hot water thanks to the content on her social media pages.

Last month, she apologized to fans after she was criticized for posting a 'seductive' TikTok video where she posed with a bible while lip-syncing to the Lana Del Rey song Jealous Girl.

In the video, the actress, who is a devout Christian, mouths the lyrics, 'Baby, I'm a gangster too and it takes two to tango / You don't wanna dance with me, dance with me,' while a caption across the video said: 'When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit.'

However, some deemed the video offensive prompting the Fuller House star to take down the video on her Instagram feed, saying it was not her intention for the clip to be deemed as 'weird' or 'seductive.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ALQaR_0bT6OJJZ00
Full family: Candace shares Natasha, and sons Lev, 21, and Maksim, 19, with her husband Val Bure, 47, whom she has been married to since 1996 (all pictured above in 2014) 

'I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video,' Candace said in her apology.

'And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention,' she added.

'I was using a very specific clip from TikTok and applying it to the power of the Holy Spirit, which is incredible. So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy. So I guess that didn't work, but I deleted it.'

Some fans commented that the post seemed 'sexy' which they felt was inappropriate considering she was holding up a copy of the Bible.

Candace had tried to pin it on her daughter Natasha who posted a similar video, saying she was trying to follow her lead.

'Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work," she explained in her Instagram video.

