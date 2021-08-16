Cancel
Five Things to Listen for When Auditioning a Soundbar System

By Paul Hales
Dealerscope
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo, you just sold your client the latest and greatest flat-screen TV. Now what? If your client wants better sound than TV speakers can offer – and they really should – the next decision is to decide between a soundbar or discrete speaker system. When it comes to sound quality, you can’t beat the soundstage and immersion of a good-quality 5.1 (or higher-channel count) system, but not everyone has the space or budget. The good news is that today, many of the latest soundbars offer high-end fidelity and aesthetics to match the latest flat-screen TVs, but don’t take up any floor space or break the bank. Whatever the case, it’s important that customers avoid blindly buying any speakers off the store shelf or online. Just like a car, TV, or other expensive electronics, audio is an investment worth testing out. The best way to help your client choose a soundbar system (or any loudspeaker system, for that matter), is to demonstrate different makes and models within their budget and then allow them to decide which they prefer.

