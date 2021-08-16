2015 Ford Mustang Most Likely To Have Paint Issues, Says Consumer Reports
Paint problems are one of the last things vehicle owners expect to endure after just a few years of ownership, and yet, some modern vehicles are plagued by them. Consumer Reports recently highlighted the ten vehicles most likely to have paint problems in its latest survey, and unfortunately for owners of 2015 Ford Mustang models, that particular pony car was among the ten known to exhibit paint issues ranging from peeling and flaking to bubbling after just a few years of ownership.fordauthority.com
