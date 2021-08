Cyberattacks on IoT devices have shown no signs of slowing as more and more vulnerabilities become known. While most of these attacks occur due to misconfigurations of the devices or weak passwords, security researchers are worried about the extensive use of third-party libraries—collections of code that vendors may use in their devices’ software—instead of writing code from scratch. Their thinking is: if security vulnerabilities exist in these libraries, every vendor who uses them would also be affected. In other words, a massive number of IoT devices may be affected by vulnerabilities in commonly used libraries.