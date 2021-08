Half of South Carolina parents have avoided speaking to their kids about the dangers of drug use, reveals survey. Generally speaking, most parents want to teach their children about the dangers of drug abuse, but the truth is that it can be a tricky topic of discussion. You might wonder how much information is too much for kids to handle, or what if teenagers start asking mom and dad about their personal drug experiences in their youth? It might be daunting for parents to think about the conversation itself, but even worse to think about consequences of not speaking about these topics at all.