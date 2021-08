Hardman secured four of eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 17-10 preseason win over the Cardinals on Friday night. Hardman is heading into the regular season with the pressure of serving as a full-time starter for the first time in his career, but his performance Friday supported the notion he could be up to the task. The third-year speedster corralled a 17-yard touchdown pass from Chad Henne late in the first half, and he also recorded two receptions for 19 yards while working with Patrick Mahomes earlier in the contest. Hardman could be set for plenty of single coverage in the coming season with Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce sure to draw no shortage of defensive attention.