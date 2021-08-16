Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Column: Alex Smith joining ESPN for next step on football journey

By Tom Krasovic
Posted by 
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BD8Os_0bT6NR5w00

Now we may find out what Alex Smith really thinks when he’s talking about football.

The San Diegan who went first in the 2005 NFL Draft has joined ESPN as an analyst. There's down time built into the versatile gig, as Smith transitions from a 16-year NFL career at quarterback.

“It’s not something I thought of or planned or expected when I was playing,” said Smith, who hung up his helmet in April .

No telling how this will turn out.

Some former NFL players have the gift for gab. Others talk the game to death.

Don Meredith, the late former Cowboys quarterback, crooned and cracked wise in the "Monday Night Football" booth. America ate it up.

Tony Romo was a revelation. He lapped other former NFL players in no time. How? Romo put you inside the quarterback’s helmet. But he didn't go overboard with jargon.

As a player, Smith skewed toward bland in media interviews. That was planned.

“When you are the face of a franchise, you really feel, especially as a young quarterback, you’ve got to put this persona up there,” he said by phone. “You’ve got to reflect well on the franchise. You get older, you get better at being yourself and doing both things.”

With ESPN he’ll be paid to speak his mind. And there's decades of football in there, waiting to be tapped.

“Being myself, that’s the exciting part,” said Smith, the NFL's recent Comeback Player of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler. “I don’t want to just be talking surface stuff. There’s enough of that out there."

I'm eager to hear Smith because he understands all types of quarterbacking.

If the NFL was slow to immerse itself in the hybrid style popularized by college and high school quarterbacks, Smith had been at the party for many years.

His mastery of spread football under Utah coach Urban Meyer — now a first-year NFL coach with Jacksonville — translated into a 12-0 record with the 2004 Utes.

In the NFL he replicated his college playmaking, but not before he struggled under expectations to perform as a traditional pocket quarterback and holster his good speed (4.71) and agility.

“When I came to the league,” he said, “I still remember the stigma that I had, that I played in shotgun and I played in a gimmicky offense in college, and could I be this pro quarterback, right? Could I be Joe Montana — or Peyton (Manning)?”

“For a lot of years,” he said, “I tried to be somebody else.”

Smith can tell you plenty about how Tom Brady, the quintessential pocket quarterback, reads a defense. Smith was comfortable enough in the pocket to lead the NFL in passer rating four years ago.

Someone who ran for 15 touchdowns and 4.5 yards per carry in his career, he also understands how the mobile playmakers operate. Such as friend Patrick Mahomes, his former Kansas City Chiefs protégé, and the likes of Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Kyler Murray.

“There’s just not a type any more,” he said. “This whole ‘what does this prototypical quarterback look like?’ — that’s out the window. That’s fun — to have all of these guys that do it a lot of different ways. To think of the spectrum of young quarterbacks that are starters in the league right now, they’re all so different. It’s fun to watch and it makes the game better.”

For Smith, the upcoming football season will be something different, that’s for sure. He’s not on a football team. Last time that happened, he was a young boy in San Diego.

“Everybody wants to say you’re retired,” he said. “Well, I’m not really done working. I’m 37 years old. I’m not just going to sit around the house.”

Joining ESPN is a step forward in his football journey. What comes of it, neither he nor ESPN seems overly eager to find out. They want things to breathe. Smith will appear on some pregame shows, usually as an analyst. He might interview a quarterback for "Sunday NFL Countdown." He could appear on "SportsCenter" to talk about the topic of the day. He's penciled to attend the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft.

He may take a crack at working a game in the booth, but it would be a Pac-12 game.

He won't do a lot of traveling because he wants to stay home with his wife and three children. That's also why he declined Meyer's offer to join the Jags as a veteran mentor to Trevor Lawrence.

“For me this decision was about trying to find that balance,” said Smith, who lives in the Bay Area but also visits family in San Diego. “I love the game of football, I love talking about it and being around it. So that part of it was intriguing. It was a pretty easy decision going to ESPN. We’ve had a relationship for a long time, going back to college.”

Choosing broadcasting, he stayed on a track that’s parallel to Bill Walton.

They’re alums of Helix High in La Mesa and accomplished former professional athletes who've survived scary physical setbacks — Walton having said he contemplated suicide after years of excruciating back pain due to a basketball injury, before a surgical repair rejuvenated him; Smith having survived a terrifying bout with a flesh-eating bacteria that invaded his body after his lower right leg was snapped on the field in 2018.

We know this: Given a microphone, the methodical Smith won’t go on stream-of-consciousness riffs as meandering as a Grateful Dead concert.

He's Alex, not Bill. Welcome to his new journey.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
109
Followers
872
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Bill Walton
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Tony Romo
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Nfl Draft#American Football#Espn#The San Diegan#Nfl Draft#Gab#Cowboys#Pro Bowler#Passer#Kansas City Chiefs#Sportscenter#Pac 12#Jags
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Alex Smith hired by ESPN as NFL analyst

Alex Smith has joined the fraternity of former professional athletes who have transitioned into a career in broadcasting. ESPN has hired the former Washington Football Team QB as an NFL analyst. Smith will appear on various programs like SportsCenter and on select pregame shows for NFL game broadcasts, the network...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Kansas City Chiefs: Former QB Alex Smith will reportedly join ESPN

Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith is reportedly bound to join ESPN as an NFL analyst. A familiar face for Kansas City Chiefs fans is set to be seen on ESPN, according to a report from The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand. In his report, Marchand said that Alex Smith is set to join ESPN.
NFLPress Democrat

Alex Smith: ‘What’s changed?’

Alex Smith understands more of the 49ers playbook than Troy Smith. But he had a more difficult time grasping why coach Mike Singletary told him Monday that he — and not Troy Smith — would be the starting quarterback Sunday against Seattle. “It was definitely my first question, ‘What’s changed?'”...
NFLPress Democrat

Former Washington quarterback Alex Smith is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst

Former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith is joining ESPN as an in-studio NFL analyst, two people with knowledge of the situation confirmed. Smith, 37, is not expected to have a major role on any one particular show. Rather, the network plans to have him on various shows multiple times a month.
NFLYardbarker

What's Next for Former Washington QB Alex Smith? TV Time

Over the last couple of years, former Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has had a roller-coaster ride. After suffering a gruesome injury that nearly cost him his leg, Smith made a shocking and inspirational comeback to the football field last season. He ended up winning the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award for his perseverance and commitment to overcoming a brutal injury.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Alex Smith to join 'NFL Countdown,' other ESPN programming as analyst

Former quarterback Alex Smith will reportedly join the ESPN network as an NFL analyst. Smith is slated to appear in their prime time lineup for Monday Night NFL Countdown, as well as other ESPN programs. Smith was last seen on the field with the Washington Football Team in 2020, until he was let go on March 2021. A month later, he announced his retirement.
NFLchatsports.com

Alex Smith receives standing ovation at Oracle Park

As chronicled by SF-based AP sports writer Janie McCauley, Smith spent the evening greeting fans, signing autographs and snapping selfies. Eventually, the Oracle Park stadium staff and the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast team caught wind of Smith’s presence, and gave the former Pro Bowler some Jumbotron attention, sparking a standing ovation from the Oracle crowd.
NFLgiants365.com

Alex Smith gets standing ovation at Giants game

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. KRON) — Former San Francisco 49ers QB Alex Smith was in for a special surprise Friday night. Smith got a standing ovation at the San Francisco Giants game at Oracle Park.
NFLABC News

Retired QB Alex Smith, NFL's 2020 Comeback Player of Year, joins ESPN as NFL analyst

Retired quarterback Alex Smith, who returned to play last season after suffering a devastating leg injury two years earlier, has been hired by ESPN as an NFL analyst. Smith, who retired in April to end his 16-season career, will appear on various ESPN shows, including SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Sunday NFL Countdown. He will also contribute to ESPN's coverage of Super Bowl LVI and the 2022 NFL draft.
NFL247Sports

Former NFL QB Alex Smith latest to speak to Alabama football team

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith is the latest big name to speak to Alabama’s football team. Smith spoke to the Crimson Tide football program on Sunday, one day after its first scrimmage of the preseason. His speech seemingly focused on perspective -- judging from the shirt Smith was wearing in the photos that Alabama tweeted out and the caption of said photos.
NFLchatsports.com

Alex Smith Agrees to ESPN Contract as NFL Analyst After Retiring from NFL

Former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has officially signed a deal to work as an analyst for ESPN, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Smith will appear on SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Sunday NFL Countdown, among other shots. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post first reported the news, noting Smith...
NFLallfans.co

Former 49ers QB Alex Smith discusses his new role as ESPN analyst

This should come as no surprise: Just-retired quarterback Alex Smith, whose inspirational final NFL chapter spoke to his passion for football, isn’t done with the game. Smith, 37, who rose from an alleged bust, to a Pro Bowler, to a Comeback Player of the Year throughout his 16-year career, has a new job title: ESPN analyst.
NFLSalt Lake Tribune

Ex-Utah QB Alex Smith follows on miraculous comeback by signing on with ESPN

Former University of Utah quarterback Alex Smith retired from the NFL after 16 years, but he isn’t leaving football behind altogether. On Monday, ESPN confirmed that the former No. 1 draft pick has signed on as an NFL analyst. Smith will bounce from show to show, appearing occasionally on “Monday...
Washington Post

Alex Smith opens up about new ESPN job, retirement and his final season

A year ago Monday, Alex Smith was activated from the Washington Football Team’s physically unable to perform list at training camp and cleared for a comeback that not even he fully believed could happen. But after returning from a life-threatening leg injury, regaining his starting job at quarterback, leading Washington...
NFLNBC Sports

Alex Smith shares injury, recovery with Alabama Football

As Alabama prepares for the 2021 college football season, head coach Nick Saban brought in another guest speaker to share their perspective with the team. This time around, it was former Washington quarterback Alex Smith, who talked about his recovery from a life-threatening leg injury back in 2018. And not just the physical challenges of coming back from an injury like that, but the mental journey he went on realizing what was holding him back throughout his entire career.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers reportedly to release veteran quarterback

Now that the drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers appears to be over, the Packers are moving on from another quarterback on the roster. According to multiple reports, the Packers will be releasing Blake Bortles:. Originally drafted by Jacksonville in 2014, Bortles has appeared in 78 career...

Comments / 0

Community Policy