Former NFL quarterback and reality star, Jay Cutler, has seemingly had a messy split with Uber Eats over comments he's made about wearing masks during the pandemic. Cutler is primarily known for playing for the Chicago Bears and his high-profile romance with "Laguna Beach" star Kristin Cavallari. The pair even starred on a show together called "Very Cavallari" that documented their personal life, as well as her jewelry company. The couple have since called it quits and pulled the plug on their series, which left the football star open to taking on new opportunities.