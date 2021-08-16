5 best fan theories for The Bad Batch season 2

Get ready for spoilers if you haven’t seen the first part of the finale for The Bad Batch, since things have heated up in a way that was kind of expected but at the same time ended in one of the only ways that it could have. During the end of the last episode, we saw that Hunter had been taken captive and was being taunted by Crosshair, who had been hunting his fellow clones and was still intent on getting all of them. But we also saw that the Empire was in the process of closing down Kamino and slowly but surely wiping away any proof that the clones had ever existed, which included replacing the regulars (the clones) with their own stormtroopers, highly-trained humans that did not come from vats and were from all over the galaxy, recruits that believed in and would follow the Empire. It’s an odd decision to make over the type of loyalty that was gained with an inhibitor chip, but the Empire was adamant about phasing out the clones for their own reasons, and they were no doubt counting on fear of their wrath and the conveniently short memories of so many to eradicate the clones’ existence.