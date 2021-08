Pinhead was revealed as Dead By Daylight‘s next DLC character Tuesday, making him the latest killer in the game’s already prolific cast of horror icons. From the mind of the critically acclaimed English writer Clive Barker, the character made his unnamed debut in the the novella The Hellbound Heart. However, the Hell Priest is most easily identified from the Hellraiser film series, in which he is seen as the leader of the Cenobites—a group of demons who are “explorers in the further regions of experience. Demons to some. Angels to others,” as stated by the demon in the series’ first movie. While Barker himself did not approve, the Hell Priest was dubbed Pinhead by fans and the film production crew due to his appearance.