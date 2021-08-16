Cancel
Saweetie's Swimsuit in the "Hit It" Music Video Is Sexy, but It Was Also Created With Intention

By Sarah Wasilak
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaweetie is one of the many stars who has picked up on the Haus of Pinklemonaid hype this summer, choosing the brand to design her swimsuit for her appearance in the Black Eyed Peas's "Hit It" music video. While the successful 28-year-old rapper also got to wear a striped, crystal-covered dress and rhinestone encrusted skirt set, the Deni one-shoulder cutout one-piece was made thoughtfully just for her in-house by Filipino designer Andru Wallace, who founded the Haus of Pinklemonaid brand in 2013 after starting off in the industry as a stylist.

