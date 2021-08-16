Cancel
Football Team's Curtis Samuel: Held back by poor weather

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel (groin) went through individual drills Sunday, but he worked on a side field at Monday's rainy practice, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports. Coach Ron Rivera was clear about bad weather being the reason for Samuel's reduced involvement. Washington activated the 25-year-old from the PUP list Sunday, potentially allowing for an appearance in the preseason finale Aug. 28 against Baltimore. With Samuel out for the exhibition opener last week, Cam Sims reprised his role from the second half of last season as the No. 2 receiver. It figures to be a much-higher-volume role now that Samuel and his three-year, $34.5 million contract are filling it.

