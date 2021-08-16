Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The Perfect Pot Now Exists, Thanks to Our Place's Newest Innovation

By Krista Jones
PopSugar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople who love their Our Place Always Pan, really love it, and we fall into that category. The Instagrammable pan isn't just easy on the eyes, it's truly useful. That's why it just makes sense that the popular brand is releasing the Perfect Pot. As you can imagine, it's of course stylish, but the features are so smart, we just don't understand how no one has thought of them before.

www.popsugar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Pots#The Perfect Pot#Dutch#Blue Salt#Asap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Lifestyle12tomatoes.com

Why People Add Vinegar To Their Laundry

Vinegar is one of the most hardworking products that you are ever going to come across. Yes, it works well in cooking and cleaning settings of all kinds. Did you know that it can be used to clean your laundry, though?. It’s something that we had no idea about until...
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
LifestylePosted by
KISS 106

Soak Your Strawberries In Salt Water If You Don’t Like Eating Worms

This may or may not ruin strawberries for you, but inside of them are tiny little worms that you've probably been eating this whole time!. Earlier today, I was talking with my coworkers, and strawberries got brought up. I told them that I don't like to eat them. They asked me why, and my response was simply "because I don't want to eat worms." They thought I was being funny until I showed them a TikTok video that went viral about what is hidden inside of all of the strawberries we eat...and it's gross. There's a good chance you may never want to eat a strawberry again.
AnimalsSunderland Echo

Keep flies from entering your home with genius 1p coin, herbs and oil tricks

After months of rain the UK has finally been enjoying some much needed sunshine, with temperatures reaching a scorching 30C during this week’s heatwave. The heat may have died off a bit over the weekend, but the weather is still forecast to remain warm meaning more sweltering nights with the windows wide open can be expected.
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Food & DrinksPosted by
CNN

There’s finally a Perfect Pot to go with your Always Pan

CNN — Our Place, makers of the famous Always Pan, has finally created the ideal pairing to go with its much-loved eight-in-one saucepan: The Perfect Pot. Launching today, Aug. 16, the vessel gives cooks a little more depth and room for braising, roasting and baking. Just act fast — inventory is already running low on this first run.
ApparelPosted by
POPSUGAR

These 17 Stylish Tops Are Definitely the Way to Make an Office Comeback

As you contemplate returning to the office, you might find the thought of shopping for work clothes daunting, but we're going to make it much easier on you. Thankfully, Amazon is filled with cute designs that you can feel good about buying. We rounded up our favorite work-appropriate tops online for you to consider. It's the perfect time to treat yourself to some new options for your wardrobe. From a crisp white button-down shirt to a polished floral blouse, there's something for every taste. Don't worry, we considered every budget as well. Get to shopping — you don't even have to leave your sofa.
LifestylePosted by
E! News

Score Our Place's Bestselling Always Pan in a Zesty New Hue

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. If you have been wanting to purchase Our...
Food & Drinksbestproducts.com

Our Place, Known for Its Always Pan, Just Unveiled the Perfect Pot for More Flawless Cooking

Whether it was through Instagram or website reviews, chances are that you’ve come across Our Place’s Always Pan. It was designed to replace your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, and more, so it’s no wonder why it’s become a kitchen must-have. Our Place has a new creation to announce, but buyer beware, because it just might make you get rid of all the pots in your cabinet.
RecipesHarper's Bazaar

Instagram's Cult-Favorite Kitchen Brand, Our Place, Makes Pots Now

Our Place is ready to introduce you to its newest, sure-to-be-cult-favorite kitchen essential: the Perfect Pot. The mega-popular kitchenware brand released its latest cookware item today, expanding upon the popularity of its best-selling Always Pan. Our Place's latest offering combines all the best qualities of a stockpot, Dutch oven, roasting rack, braiser, and more, and was designed with the same "game-changing ingenuity" that made the brand's Always Pan a runaway hit.
ShoppingPopSugar

18 Kitchen Products From Amazon Basics You Never Knew You Needed — Until Now

Amazon houses pretty much everything you could need. However, did you know it now manufactures more than just innovative tech devices? Amazon Basics is an in-house brand that creates pretty much all the necessities to run your home, from furniture to bedding to fitness finds and more. It's got an entire section filled with kitchen essentials and must haves, all at affordable price points. From stylish dining ware to useful kitchen tools like electric can openers and an immersion blender, we rounded up the best kitchen products Amazon Basics has to offer. It even has cookware sets that will make sure you have the right tools for any dish. Keep reading to shop our top picks!
LifestyleRefinery29

Meet The Fan-Favorite Always Pan’s Perfect Successor Pot

Prior to today, the OPCU (Our Place Cinematic Universe) primarily set the scene around its fan-favorite cookware, the Alway's Pan, while occasionally sprinkling in some other quality kitchen essentials — knife + cutting board sets, bamboo steamers, drinkware sets, etc. But, for the first time since debuting in 2019, Our Place's beloved Always Pan has a successor: the Perfect Pot. For $165, the new non-stick and non-toxic ceramic dish (dipped in four classic Our Place colorways: Blue Salt, Steam, Char, and Spice) serves as a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, bread pot, braiser, and spoon rest. This time around, instead of one free-for-all launch, the brand is releasing its first container on Perfect Pots on August 16 via limited daily color drops through August 19. (Make sure you follow along so you don't miss your chance to snag one; pre-order now, and you’ll be at the top of the list for receiving your pan in early September.) This Monday morning, Blue Salt is officially up for grabs and already going fast.
RecipesPosted by
Apartment Therapy

The Multipurpose Always Pan Now Comes in a Pot Version (and Trust Us: It’s Going to Sell Out)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Since its launch, the Our Place Always Pan has flooded our Instagram feeds, sold out many times, and caused a 30,000-person waitlist. Its multipurpose, space-saving design combines eight tools (a fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest), so you can sear, simmer, braise, boil, steam, sauté, and more — all with one convenient, eye-pleasing piece of cookware.
Hair CarePopSugar

"Mocha Melt" Is the Subtle, Moody Hair Color That Perfectly Blends Summer With Fall

Usually the start of fall inspires people to try out darker hair colors to accompany the season's crisp, cool weather, but this year's fall hair-color trends are here to provide us with some lighter fare. The "mocha melt" hair color, for example, will be one of the season's biggest trends, and it's perfect for anyone hoping to embrace the moodiness of fall while still adding some summer flair.

Comments / 0

Community Policy