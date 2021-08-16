The Perfect Pot Now Exists, Thanks to Our Place's Newest Innovation

Prior to today, the OPCU (Our Place Cinematic Universe) primarily set the scene around its fan-favorite cookware, the Alway's Pan, while occasionally sprinkling in some other quality kitchen essentials — knife + cutting board sets, bamboo steamers, drinkware sets, etc. But, for the first time since debuting in 2019, Our Place's beloved Always Pan has a successor: the Perfect Pot. For $165, the new non-stick and non-toxic ceramic dish (dipped in four classic Our Place colorways: Blue Salt, Steam, Char, and Spice) serves as a stockpot, Dutch oven, saucepot, roasting rack, steamer, bread pot, braiser, and spoon rest. This time around, instead of one free-for-all launch, the brand is releasing its first container on Perfect Pots on August 16 via limited daily color drops through August 19. (Make sure you follow along so you don't miss your chance to snag one; pre-order now, and you’ll be at the top of the list for receiving your pan in early September.) This Monday morning, Blue Salt is officially up for grabs and already going fast.