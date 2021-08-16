Cancel
Ravens' Trace McSorley: Out for rest of preseason

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

McSorley (back) will miss the rest of the preseason, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Coach John Harbaugh expects McSorley to miss a few weeks after he was bothered by back spasms in Saturday's preseason win over New Orleans. McSorley got the start with Lamar Jackson held out, completing 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards and an interception (plus four carries for 25 yards). The Ravens have been carrying only three quarterbacks for the past week, but they re-signed Kenji Bahar on Monday after learning that McSorley would miss some time. If healthy, McSorley remains the favorite to serve as Jackson's backup this season, though Tyler Huntley hopes to make a contest of it.

