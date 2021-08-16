Cancel
'The Witcher: Blood Origin': Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, more join cast

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
Lenny Henry (L) and Suranne Jones attend the British Academy Television Awards in May 2019. Henry has joined the cast of Netflix's "The Witcher: Blood Origin" along with Mirren Mack and others. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack and eight others have joined the cast of Netflix prequel series, The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Henry will portray Balor with Mack as Merwyn in the six-episode limited series.

Jacob Collins as Eredin, Lizzie Annis as Zacaré, Huw Novelli as Brother Death, Francesca Mills as Meldof, Amy Murray as Fenrik, Nathaniel Curtis as Brian, Zach Wyatt as Syndril and Dylan Moran as Uthrok One-Nut also joined the cast.

The Witcher: Blood Origin takes place 1,200 years before The Witcher and explores the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that led to the creation of the "conjunction of the spheres," when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one.

Laurence O'Fuarain as Fjall, Michelle Yeoh as Scian and Sophia Brown as Éile lead the prequel series.

Sarah O'Gorman and Vicky Jewson have additionally joined as directors. Declan de Barra is serving as showrunner as executive producer along with The Witcher creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Netflix's The Witcher franchise is based on a series of books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, who serves as a creative consultant on Blood Origin.

The Witcher Season 2 starring Henry Cavill is coming to Netflix on Dec. 17.

