Orlando, FL

Expert: Here's how Orlando can be competitive for financial tech, IT talent

By Ryan Lynch
Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 4 days ago
Companies are facing stiff competition for IT talent across industries. It's time to count down the 2021 Best Places to Work in Central Florida! Don't miss this high-powered, high-energy event. Come see which companies have the best climate, team atmosphere, benefits and most importantly, engaged employees.

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando Business Journal

Orlando, FL
ABOUT

The Orlando Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/orlando
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

Startup Candor lands VC to expand its automated underwriting platform

Mortgage artificial intelligence startup Candor Technology Inc. will expand after snagging more than $12.5 million in a recent venture capital round. The company, based in The Villages, raised $12.5 million in a Series A round that will enable the company’s patent-pending platform to analyze more types of loans, founder and CEO Thomas Showalter told Orlando Inno. Candor filed documents for the raise with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 18.
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

HYLANT EXPANDS PRESENCE TO MIAMI, SUPPORTING EMPLOYMENT, SMALL BUSINESS GROWTH

MIAMI, Fla., Aug. 18, 2021 – Hylant announced today the expansion of its Florida presence to Miami, accommodating the high-growth business climate by providing best-in-class employee benefits advisory and brokerage services. Kenneth Doe, industry veteran and former account executive at Aon, will be leading the expansion, with Michaela Azi, also recently of Aon, joining as client service executive. “We’ve seen Miami experience explosive growth recently, and we know that growth requires the right advisory and brokerage services to keep businesses thriving,” said Brian Boone, office president of Orlando. “Even during the pandemic, there was massive employment and small business growth, and we can meet the needs of that growth.” This newest location, part of Hylant’s robust growth goals, expands the Florida footprint, which also includes locations in Orlando and Jacksonville. The new location will have a dedicated team of experts joining Doe and Azi, including client service and claims experts. “I am excited to join the Hylant family and lead this adventure,” said Doe. “With Hylant’s strong resources, we can bring innovative, creative solutions to Miami businesses, making them more competitive and helping to accelerate the growth of those businesses.” With his extensive experience as an employee benefits account executive, Doe brings his skills as a strategic consultant to the Miami business community, providing innovative solutions and advisory services to align with business goals. Azi will manage client service, bringing her skills in employee benefits consulting services and strategic advice to Hylant clients. Hylant is one of the largest privately owned insurance brokerage firms in the nation. Since 1935, the company has been committed to helping businesses and individuals protect the things that matter most to them. Hylant has had a presence in Florida since 2012, when the Orlando office opened. In that time, it has regularly been named a Best Place to Work by Orlando Business Journal and one of the Best Companies to Work for in Florida by Florida Trend.
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

Building homes out of coal creates jobs for this Orlando firm

When Bill Easter decided to launch a new division within his company Semplastics LLC, he went back to a familiar organization for help. Easter co-founded Oviedo-based plastic components maker Semplastics in 2000 and moved to the University of Central Florida’s Research Park business incubator more than a decade later. When Semplastics in 2013 spun out an advanced materials division, X-Mat, Easter returned to the incubator in search of a lab.
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: G&G Holdings LLC and RCS & Associates Inc.

Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings - including zero with total debt above $1 million - during the week that ended August 13, 2021. Year to date through August 13, 2021, the court recorded 45 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 43% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

Exclusive: Creative Village developers in talks with Moxy hotel brand for downtown Orlando

Developers of Orlando's $1.5 billion Creative Village have been in talks with a new-to-Central Florida hotel brand. Two developers — Orlando-based Ustler Development and Atlanta-based AMS Hospitality LLC — are in talks with Moxy, a Marriott International Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) flag, for a potential future hotel for the project in downtown Orlando west of Interstate 4. The project may rise on Creative Village's parcel X-1.
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

Dozens of Central Florida jobs impacted by mass layoffs, furloughs this year. Here are the biggest.

Central Florida's largest layoffs so far this year came from a mix of industries. From the start of the year to Aug. 12, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity received Worker Adjustment & Retraining Notification notices for 1,076 jobs impacted by furloughs or layoffs in 2021. The WARN notice program requires employers that are laying off 50 or more people to provide notice to the state and local government in advance of the action.
Posted by
Orlando Business Journal

Orlando leads state in customer dining and shopping activity, study shows

Customer foot traffic for metro Orlando's retail and restaurant businesses is the best in the state for Florida, but far from the top in the country. That's according to a new report released by San Francisco-based brick-and-mortar solutions provider Zenreach Inc. The study used Wi-Fi and point-of-sale integrations to show how foot traffic increased in various U.S. metro areas.

