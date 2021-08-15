Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

AP Sportlight

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

April 22

1876 — The first official National League baseball game is played with Boston beating Philadelphia 6-5.

1945 — The Toronto Maple Leafs edge the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 to win the Stanley Cup in seven games.

1947 — The Philadelphia Warriors, behind Joe Fulks’ 34 points, beat the Chicago Staggs 83-80 in Game 5 to win the first Basketball Association of America title.

1962 — The Toronto Maple Leafs capture the Stanley Cup in six games with a 2-1 triumph over the Chicago Black Hawks.

1969 — Joe Frazier knocked out Dave Zyglewicz in 96 seconds to retain the heavyweight boxing title. Zyglewicz, 28-1 against journeymen, was fighting as the hometown hero at the Sam Houston Coliseum in Houston.

1987 — The NBA grants expansion franchises to Charlotte, Miami, Minnesota and Orlando. Charlotte and Miami join the league in the 1988-89 season, while Minnesota and Orlando join in 1989-90.

1988 — New Jersey’s Patrik Sundstrom sets an NHL playoff record scoring eight points — three goals and five assists — in a 10-4 rout of Washington in the Stanley Cup quarterfinals.

1993 — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils extends their NHL playoff record to 14 straight wins.

1994 — Shannon Miller wins the women’s all-around title for the second straight year at the World Gymnastics Championships in Brisbane, Australia.

1994 — Michael Moorer outpoints Evander Holyfield to win the IBF and WBA titles and become the first left-handed heavyweight champion.

2003 — Minnesota and Vancouver become the first teams since 2000 to come back from 3-1 series deficits and win. The Wild take Game 7 in Colorado on Andrew Brunette’s overtime goal for a 3-2 win. The Canucks oust St. Louis with a 4-1 win.

2006 — New Jersey scores a playoff-record five power-play goals in its 6-1 win over New York.

2006 — In Berlin, Germany, Wladimir Klitschko stops Chris Byrd in the seventh round of a one-sided fight to gain the IBF heavyweight title.

2007 — The Boston Red Sox tie a major league record by hitting four straight home runs in a 7-6 win over the New York Yankees. Manny Ramirez, J.D. Drew, Mike Lowell and Jason Varitek connect in a span of 10 pitches during the third inning against Chase Wright.

2008 — John Smoltz of Atlanta becomes the 16th pitcher in major league history to reach the 3,000-strikeout plateau in the Braves’ 6-0 loss to Washington.

2014 — Albert Pujols becomes the first major leaguer to hit his 499th and 500th homers in the same game, driving in five runs to help the Los Angeles Angels beat the Washington Nationals 7-2.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

541K+
Followers
301K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wladimir Klitschko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Nhl#Ap#National League#The Toronto Maple Leafs#The Philadelphia Warriors#The Chicago Black Hawks#The Sam Houston Coliseum#Nba#Nhl#The Pittsburgh Penguins#The New Jersey Devils#Ibf#Wba#Canucks#The Boston Red Sox#The New York Yankees#Braves#The Los Angeles Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAWNBA.com

MYSTICS VS. STORM ADDED TO ESPN

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The WNBA announced today that the Mystics vs. Storm contest scheduled for Sunday, August 22, will now be broadcast on ESPN instead of ESPN2. The tip-off time has been changed to 3:00 p.m. The Mystics finish a three-game road trip tomorrow, August 19, when they take on...
Sportswcn247.com

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday's sports events:. St. LouisatKansas City8:10 p.m. ClevelandatDetroit7:10 p.m. Tampa BayatMinnesota8:10 p.m. HoustonatL-A Angels9:38 p.m. TorontoatSeattle10:10 p.m. NATIONAL LEAGUE. AtlantaatWashington7:05 p.m. CincinnatiatPhiladelphia7:05 p.m. MilwaukeeatPittsburgh7:05 p.m. Chi CubsatMiami7:10 p.m. L-A DodgersatN-Y Mets7:10 p.m. San DiegoatArizona9:40 p.m. ColoradoatSan Francisco9:45 p.m. MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER. VancouveratSan Jose10:30 p.m.
BasketballFrankfort Times

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 16-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Aug, 17 all points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:. WLPtsPvHighLow. 1. Seattle (7)166161112. 2....
SportsNewsweek

The 12 Best Pro Athletes to Never Win a Championship

Henrik Lundqvist announced his retirement Friday. Lundqvist was one of the greatest goalies and most beloved and admired hockey players over his 15 NHL seasons with the New York Rangers. He won the Vezina Trophy as NHL's top goalie in 2012, was a finalist for the award five times, played in five All-Star Games and led his home country Sweden to an Olympic gold medal at the 2006 Torino Games.
Clemson, SCPosted by
AllClemson

Tigers No. 3 in AP Poll

Unike in the Coaches Poll, which has the Tigers at No. 2, the Clemson Tigers sit at No. 3 in the Associated Press Preseason Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday. Clemson has finished in the top four of the AP poll each of the last six years, a first in Tiger history. Dabo Swinney became the fourth coach to record at least six consecutive top-four finishes since the AP poll began in 1936, an exclusive list that includes Florida State’s Bobby Bowden (13), Southern California’s Pete Carroll (7) and Oklahoma’s Bud Wilkinson (6).
NHL104.1 WIKY

NHL-Swedish goalie Lundqvist retires after 15 NHL seasons

(Reuters) – Swedish goalie Henrik Lundqvist has announced his retirement from ice hockey after a remarkable career during which he was one of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) greatest goalies and also helped lead Sweden to an Olympic gold medal. The 39-year-old Lundqvist, who set a slew of records during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy