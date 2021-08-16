Cancel
Alabama State

Case of flesh-eating bacteria reported in Alabama

By alabamanow
Posted by 
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=316GMe_0bT6LFos00

An infection from flesh-eating bacteria has been reported in Alabama.

The Mobile County Health Department reported a infection from a bacteria known as Vibrio. The bacteria is found in lakes, rivers, along the coast and in other warm, brackish bodies of water, particularly during the time from May to Octobe

MCHD said the exposure took place in the waters near Gulf Shores. No other information on the patient is being released.

People are infected by Vibrio when they are exposed to water containing the bacteria or by eating raw or undercooked seafood from those areas. Vibrio can lead to destructive soft-tissue infections and other illnesses.

Alabama has reported 16 cases of Vibriosis so far this year. The Centers for Disease Control reports roughly 80,000 Vibrio infections each year — 100 of which are fatal.

Symptoms from Vibrio include diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, chills, fever, shock, skin lesions and wound infections.

Infections can be particularly dangerous for those with a compromised immune system, including those with liver disease or cancer.

