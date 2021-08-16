Cancel
How to use the Google Cardboard virtual reality app with compatible viewers

By Devon Delfino
Business Insider
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Google Cardboard app helps you use your phone as a VR device for free. The Google Cardboard VR viewer is no longer available, but the website provides a selection of other affordable viewers and instructions for creating your own at home. The Google Cardboard app also helps you properly...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Cardboard#Smartphone#Vr
