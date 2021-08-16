How to use the Google Cardboard virtual reality app with compatible viewers

Virtual reality has been around for ages. Not commercially, mind you – aside from a brief flare-up in the 1990s, the use of VR was restricted to some very specific areas. But the 2010s finally brought it back into the spotlight thanks to a 17-year-old tinkering in his parents’ garage. The Oculus Rift triggered a new wave of enthusiasm around VR complete with increased attention from the media. Suddenly, everyone and their dogs started developing headsets, controllers, and content for virtual reality. Even online casinos joined the race. Microgaming, an industry veteran, offered players a glimpse into a future where we can play online blackjack and roulette in an immersive and realistic environment without having to leave the room. The project earned Microgaming the deserved industry recognition.