Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Baker Not Changing Mask Guidance Because Massachusetts In ‘Dramatically Different Place’ Than Other States

By CBSBoston.com Staff
Posted by 
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsDxw_0bT6KhA300

PEABODY (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker is not going to change the mask guidance in Massachusetts right now, even as COVID cases rise, because he says the Commonwealth is in a “dramatically different place than many other states across this country.”

Eight of 14 counties in Massachusetts are currently considered a high risk for coronavirus transmission, according to the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker map . The other six are listed as a substantial risk.

The CDC wants anyone in counties with high or substantial risk to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. That means the CDC currently recommends everyone in Massachusetts wear a mask indoors.

“I’m not considering changing the mask guidance at this time,” Baker told reporters at an event in Peabody Monday. “We pay a lot of attention to the data associated with case counts and with hospitalizations and the tragedies associated with the loss of life but you can’t look at the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and look at our vaccination rate, our hospitalization rate, and compare it to where the rest of the country is.”

“The rest of the country at this point in time is averaging a hospitalization rate on a per capita basis that is many times the hospitalization rate here in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The same goes with case counts,” the governor said.

“The fact that so many people in Massachusetts have been vaccinated – and that is a real tribute to the enthusiasm that the people of this Commonwealth showed to getting vaccinated – has put us in a dramatically different place than many other states across this country.”

Baker said he’s happy to let cities and towns decide for themselves if they need mask mandates.

“The case counts vary significantly across the Commonwealth. We’ve generally taken the position that we establish what I consider to be a statewide standard or statewide recommendation and then we let the locals make the call that makes the most sense for them. We believe that has a lot to do with why Massachusetts has been so successful in managing the virus over the course of the past year and a half. Giving locals the opportunity to own the decisions they make is a big and important issue.”

Comments / 87

CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
34K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Peabody, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
Peabody, MA
Government
City
Peabody, MA
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Commonwealth#Cdc#Covid Data Tracker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places to Live in Massachusetts

Getting settled in Massachusetts should be your first consideration once you begin your new career. Parents of children in public schools have concerns. Consequently, crime rates are also a consideration when people consider where to live. Some cities are better than others for growing and thriving. But everybody wants to live in a good environment. As part of our ranking of the 5 most impoverished towns in Massachusetts, HomeSnacks looked at crime rates, meaningful employment prospects, public education, home prices, and affordability. Because these cities have horrible livability scores due to one or more of the reasons listed above, you may want to avoid them.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

‘Stay Home On Sunday’: Officials Warn Massachusetts Residents Before Storm

BOSTON (CBS) — At a press conference to discuss storm preparations on Friday, state officials urged residents to cancel their weekend plans and stay home. Tropical Storm Henri is expected to hit Massachusetts on Sunday. “I know that August weekends in Massachusetts are usually a great time to be outside and enjoy what’s left of the rest of summer but it looks like this storm is going to have a big impact on the Commonwealth and we really would urge everybody to do everything they can to stay home on Sunday,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “We don’t want people to be...
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts officials warn residents to keep an eye out for invasive spotted Lanternfly

The Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) today announced that a single live nymph of the invasive spotted lanternfly (SLF) was found in the City of Fitchburg in late July 2021. Agricultural inspectors have surveyed and have not found any evidence that an infestation is present; however, inspectors will continue to survey and monitor the area. While MDAR has not been able to determine the origin of the insect, it could easily have been accidentally transported into the state on goods or vehicles traveling from one of several states currently under a lanternfly quarantine. Spotted lanternflies are excellent hitchhikers, and have been known to travel out of infested states in cars and other vehicles, on shipments of produce, sheds and gazebos, trees and shrubs for landscaping, and many other items being shipped from states with known infestations.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker proposes $1 billion in unemployment insurance relief for Massachusetts employers

The Baker administration announced its final fiscal 2021 supplemental budget proposal Wednesday, calling for a billion dollars in unemployment relief, pay increases and additional funding for special education. The $1.58 billion supplemental budget proposal includes plans to spend $1 billion in unemployment insurance relief for employers. “Our proposal to provide...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

6 more N.J. counties have high levels of COVID transmission, CDC says

Just six of New Jersey’s 21 counties are below the highest risk threshold for coronavirus transmission, as six counties saw their rates rise. Fifteen counties have “high” rates of coronavirus transmission while the remaining six have “substantial” transmission, meaning masks are recommended for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status in all New Jersey counties, the CDC says. The updated map is based on virus transmission rates over the past week.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates. The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated. Below...
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Here's what Massachusetts residents can do to prepare for Henri

BOSTON — As New England prepares for Henri to bring the first direct hit by a hurricane in three decades, here are some precautions Massachusetts residents can take. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

All of Massachusetts now considered high or substantial risk for COVID spread, meeting CDC’s mask threshold

All 14 counties in Massachusetts are now labeled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as at high or substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission. Suffolk, Essex, Bristol, Plymouth, Hampden, Dukes and Nantucket counties are labeled as high risk. Barnstable, Berkshire, Franklin, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk and Worcester counties are labeled as substantial risk.
Massachusetts Statecapecoddaily.com

Baker Announces New Federal Grant for Massachusetts Apprenticeships

HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker recently announced a $4 million federal grant from the U.S. Department of Labor to expand Massachusetts’ apprenticeship programs. The emphasis will be on providing working mothers, people of color, and disabled individuals with training and job opportunities. Baker also highlighted the… .
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

‘Virtually’ every elementary school student in Massachusetts will be masked for back to school: Gov. Charlie Baker

While the Baker administration continues to reject the idea of a statewide mask mandate in schools, Gov. Charlie Baker expects that nearly every single unvaccinated student in Massachusetts will wear face coverings this fall. Final decisions on masking requirements rest with local officials on a district-by-district basis under the Baker...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Senate President Spilka Asks Baker To Require Masks In Massachusetts Schools

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Senate president is calling on Gov. Charlie Baker to change course and require face masks in school this fall. Sen. Karen Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, said in a statement Friday that with cases on the rise due to the highly contagious Delta variant “we are not quite ready to return to our pre-pandemic ‘normal.'” “Public health experts and the American Academy of Pediatrics agree that universal masking in schools is an effective way to keep our vulnerable children and residents safe as we continue to fight this global pandemic,” Spilka said. “Parents, school staff and students...

Comments / 87

Community Policy