Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Indiana court upholds man’s conviction in scalding of boy, 5

dailyjournal.net
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ind. — Indiana’s appeals court has upheld a man’s conviction for causing serious burns to a 5-year-old boy by forcing the child’s hands into scalding water. A Jay County jury had convicted Marcus A. Ternet, 54, last December of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old. He was sentenced in February to 13 years in prison for the May 2011 incident at a Portland trailer home.

www.dailyjournal.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jay County, IN
Jay County, IN
Crime & Safety
Portland, IN
Government
Portland, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Jay County, IN
Government
City
Portland, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalding#Old Boy#The Star Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Hill

Hurricane warnings issued for New York, Connecticut

Hurricane warnings were issued for parts of New York and along the coast of Connecticut as Tropical Storm Henri is slated to become a hurricane on Saturday and start making landfall later this weekend. The National Hurricane Center said in an advisory on Saturday morning that hurricane conditions were expected...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Appeals court rejects effort to halt Biden eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an effort to block the Biden administration's new eviction moratorium, likely teeing up the lawsuit for the Supreme Court. A three-judge panel for the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit unanimously denied an emergency motion filed by two chapters of the National Association of Realtors to halt the eviction ban.
CarsPosted by
The Hill

GM expands Bolt electric car recall to include 73,000 more vehicles

General Motors (GM) announced on Friday that it would be expanding its recall on Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles due to their defective batteries and potential associated fire risks. GM said in a press release that batteries in these vehicles, which were made by their supplier, LG, could have “two manufacturing...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban vow to be accountable, probe reports of Afghanistan reprisals

KABUL, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Taliban will be accountable for its actions and will investigate reports of reprisals and atrocities carried out by members, an official of the Islamist militant group told Reuters on Saturday. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that the group planned to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy