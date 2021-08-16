ESPN's Steve Levy gives early impression of Drew Lock after preseason debut
NFL fans got their first real taste of young quarterbacks in the last few days thanks to the preseason returning for the first time since 2019. While rookies and second-year players who didn’t see action last year got the bulk of the attention, broadcaster’s like ESPN’s Steve Levy weighed in on how the players looked through the first part of preseason action. Levy was a guest on WJOX’s “McElroy and Cubelic In the Morning” out of Birmingham, Alabama.www.saturdaydownsouth.com
Comments / 0