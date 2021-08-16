Cancel
A Knoxville Police Officer is Arrested and Charged for Aggravated Stalking

 5 days ago

A Knoxville Police Officer is arrested for aggravated stalking. Coy Lee Tucker was arrested on Saturday (8/14/21) and charged for repeated and continued harassment of his estranged wife. Tucker repeatedly made unconsented contact with the victim by following her, approaching her in both public and private locations, appearing at her places of work and residence, entering onto her property, calling her and sending her numerous text messages with threatening language.

