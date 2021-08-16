Cancel
Archer, Fargo: FX Chief John Landgraf Optimistic About Additional Seasons

tvseriesfinale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArcher and Fargo fans should have hope for future seasons of both shows. John Landgraf, FX chief, says that he is optimistic that both shows will continue. Season four of FX’s Fargo aired late last year and Archer will begin airing its 12th season on FXX on August 25th. Deadline...

