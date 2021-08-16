Archer, Fargo: FX Chief John Landgraf Optimistic About Additional Seasons

During an interview with Vanity Fair from earlier this summer, Fargo showrunner Noah Hawley revealed that a fifth season of the award-winning, critically-acclaimed anthology series was coming together- slowly. "Yeah, I think so. I don't have it yet. I have pieces that will have to survive. They're not connected. I think it would be good to create an ending and deliberately come to something, knowing it's the last one and see how one might wrap up this anthology," Hawley responded when asked about a fifth round. Let's flash ahead to this week, with FX Networks boss John Landgraf adding that he's "hopeful" for the series return. After a certain other big series Hawley is working on, that is. "That's really up to Noah. I'm optimistic that he'll want to do another," Landgraf revealed to Deadline Hollywood. "He's very focused on 'Alien' right now. We do continue to talk about it, and he expressed positive sentiment toward making another season, so that gives me optimism."