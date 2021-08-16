Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Uzbekistan says it downed Afghan military plane crossing in

Posted by 
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0bT6Jqp900

An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend, and Uzbek authorities on Monday issued conflicting reports on the cause. The wreckage came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing the country after the Taliban recaptured the Afghan capital of Kabul.

The plane crash in southeastern Uzbekistan, in the Surkhandarya region on the border with Afghanistan, was first reported by local media. Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry initially said it was studying videos and reports of the crash, then confirmed that the plane did crash, without elaborating.

Later Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported that it was told by the Uzbek Defense Ministry that Uzbekistan’s air defense system had downed the plane and “averted an attempt by an Afghan military plane to illegally cross Uzbekistan’s air border.” Two pilots, the agency said, were hospitalized in serious condition.

Within hours, the Prosecutor General's office in Uzbekistan issued a statement saying that an Afghan military plane had collided with an Uzbek plane that was scrambled to escort it to the airport at Termez, a city in Surkhandarya.

The office later retracted that statement, which also alleged that 22 warplanes and 24 military helicopters from Afghanistan carrying 585 servicemen “illegally crossed” into Uzbek airspace over the weekend and were forced by Uzbek authorities to land at Termez.

The Prosecutor General's office later apologized for a “hasty” statement on the messaging app Telegram and said it was not based “verified data from the relevant authorities.”

The Associated Press couldn't immediately reconcile all the conflicting reports or independently verify them.

Reports of the plane crash in Uzbekistan appeared Monday as thousands of Afghans packed into the Kabul airport, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country a day after the Taliban overthrew the country'sWestern-backed government. U.S. troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation.

Caroline Tabler, a communications director for Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, said the GOP lawmaker’s office was working urgently to support Afghan pilots fleeing from the Taliban to Uzbekistan. She appeared to confirm that at least some Afghan military personnel had reached Uzbekistan.

“We’re working with an intermediary who’s been in touch with the pilots,” she told the AP. “We have not heard from them since last night (Washington) time. We know Uzbekistan has taken their cellphones. Our primary concern is making sure Uzbekistan does not turn them over to the Taliban. We are frantically reaching out to the State Department on this case and trying to get them asylum and literally can’t get a response.”

A plane carrying more than 100 Afghan servicemen landed in Tajikistan on Monday, the Tajik Foreign Ministry said. Officials told Russia's state news agency Tass that Tajikistan received an SOS signal and allowed a plane bound from Afghanistan to land at an airport in the Khatlon province, which borders both Afghanistan and Uzbekistan's Surkhandarya region.

On Sunday, Uzbekistan’s Foreign Ministry reported that 84 Afghan servicemen crossed the border into Uzbekistan, asking for assistance. The group was detained by border guards and included three wounded soldiers who needed medical help.

The men were offered food and temporary accommodation in Uzbekistan, and the ministry said it was in touch with Afghan officials regarding the return of the Afghan soldiers.

———

Zeke Miller contributed to this report from Washington.

Comments / 124

ABC News

ABC News

374K+
Followers
96K+
Post
188M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uzbekistan#Military Aircraft#Military Personnel#Plane Crash#Taliban#The Prosecutor General#The Associated Press#Afghans#Swestern#Gop#Ap#The State Department#Tass#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Related
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Taliban’s haul of US military gear includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft

The Taliban’s haul of US military gear provided to the Afghan army includes 2,000 armoured vehicles and 40 aircraft, officials say.The militant group swept into power in Kabul this week and now controls the high-tech arsenal of weaponry and equipment left behind by the fleeing Afghan forces.American intelligence officials told Reuters says that this could include US Humvees, UH-60 Black Hawks, scout attack helicopters, and ScanEagle military drones.“Everything that hasn’t been destroyed is the Taliban’s now,” one US official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the news outlet.Officials say the White House is so concerned about the Taliban’s...
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
Worldrock947.com

Russia offers to fly Afghans out of Afghanistan to other countries

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia is ready to provide its civilian aircraft to fly Afghan citizens from Afghanistan to other countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday. “We are ready to offer the services of Russian civilian aviation to provide flights for any number of Afghan citizens including women...
WorldCNBC

U.S. forces can't help Americans flee to Kabul airport, Pentagon chief says

The Pentagon acknowledged that it does not currently have the capability to safely escort Americans in Kabul to the airport for evacuation. The Defense secretary's admission comes after the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a dire warning to U.S. citizens there stating that it "cannot ensure safe passage" to the airport.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban are rounding up Afghans on blacklist - private intel report

OSLO, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Taliban have begun rounding up Afghans on a blacklist of people they believe have worked in key roles with the previous Afghan administration or with U.S.-led forces that supported it, according to a report by a Norwegian intelligence group. The report, compiled by the...
Middle EastPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UAE says Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is in the country

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The United Arab Emirates says it has accepted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his family for “humanitarian considerations.”. Ghani fled Afghanistan just as the Taliban approached Kabul. The statement carried by the UAE’s state-run WAM news agency on Wednesday did not say where Ghani was...
MilitaryPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Pentagon says 7,000 civilians taken out of Kabul

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon says the U.S. military is ramping up evacuations out of Afghanistan, and that 7,000 civilians have been taken out of the country since August 14. Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor told reporters that 12 C-17 aircraft departed with 2,000 evacuees over the past 24 hours. Speaking at a Pentagon briefing Thursday, Taylor said the military now has enough aircraft to get 5,000-9,000 people out a day, depending on how many have been processed and other factors, such as weather.
Politicswbap.com

US Troops can’t Escort Afghans to Kabul Airport

PENTAGON (AP) – U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the U.S. military doesn’t have the capacity to extend security forces beyond the Kabul airport perimeter in order to get more civilians out of Afghanistan. Afghans and aid groups say citizens are having a hard time getting past the Taliban and...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

Afghanistan news: US soldiers kill two armed men at Kabul airport as Pentagon deploys 7,000 troops

United States troops shot and killed two armed men at Kabul airport Monday after they fired on US forces, according to a Pentagon official.The worsening security situation led to the Pentagon sending another battalion of 7,000 troops in to try to maintain order at the airport.That would double the number of US forces who have been ordered to return to Afghanistan after the Taliban overran Afghan Government forces in days.Seven people are confirmed to have been killed amid chaotic scenes at Hamid Karzai International Airport as US forces try to pull the remaining officials out of Afghanistan. A...

Comments / 124

Community Policy