48 Hours, The Good Doctor, Hell’s Kitchen, American’s Got Talent

Things will keep heating up in the FOX kitchen. The network has renewed the MasterChef TV series for a 12th season. Season 11 is expected to finish airing on September 15th. A cooking competition, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as they judge the work of culinary competitors alongside iconic kitchen legends like Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, and Morimoto. For the first time, only 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four legends with all new challenges, including the toughest yet — a head-to-head battle with Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the Masterchef title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking kitchen, and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.