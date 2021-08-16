Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

48 Hours, The Good Doctor, Hell’s Kitchen, American’s Got Talent

tvseriesfinale.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday, August 14, 2021 ratings — New Episodes: (none). Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos, Shark Tank, The Good Doctor, Hell’s Kitchen, Fantasy Island, America’s Got Talent, Dateline NBC, Magnum PI, NCIS: New Orleans, and 48 Hours. Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Got Talent#The Good Doctor#Hell#Reality Tv#American#Shark Tank#Dateline Nbc#Magnum Pi#Ncis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
Related
TV SeriesPopculture

Canceled ABC Show Returning to TVs This Fall

ABC axed a few beloved shows at the end of this past TV season, but one of them is getting new life. While it's not a renewal or spinoff announcement, American Housewife will be back on TVs this fall. Sadly, it will only be via syndicated reruns. Deadline reports that...
TV SeriesZimbio

Canceled TV Shows 2021: See What Got The Axe This Year

It's hard times for some TV shows. The entertainment landscape can be a cold and barren place. Audiences are fickle beasts. While mega-hits like WandaVision, Shadow and Bone, and others blot out the sun, there are plenty of middling, unnoticed shows that get the proverbial axe. Here's a rundown of the TV cancellations of 2021.
TV Seriesgoodhousekeeping.com

There's a Shocking Reason NBC Canceled 'Good Girls' Ahead of Season 5

Good Girls fans, this is a goodbye no one saw coming. Ahead of the season 4 finale, TVLine reported that NBC is not renewing the dramedy for a fifth season. In other words, this week’s episode of Good Girls is the series finale. After news broke last month that the show was canceled, fans went off on Twitter.
TV SeriesPopculture

'Jeopardy!': Canceled NBC Show Gets Shoutout, and Its Star Is Ecstatic

Good Girls fans have not had much reason to celebrate lately, but the show got a shout-out from Jeopardy! during Monday's episode that had even star Mae Whitman celebrating. Good Girls ran four seasons and 50 episodes before it was canceled last month, and its series finale aired on July 22. Efforts to keep the show alive with a fifth season on Netflix ultimately did not pan out.
TV Showstvinsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Brandon Leake on Returning to the Stage

America’s Got Talent Season 15 winner Brandon Leake is returning to the stage on the NBC competition show on Wednesday, August 11. The spoken word poet’s performance will be “powerful,” he says, just as his ones as a contestant when he triumphed in the contest last year. It comes as part of the results show as live shows kick off this week at the Dolby Theatre. (The 36 acts will compete on Tuesdays each week.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Mashed

The Best Hell's Kitchen Scandal According To Fans

"Hell's Kitchen" is a delightful watch if you're a foodie or a Gordon Ramsay fan. There's so much to root for — a fast-paced competition, intense culinary challenges, gifted chefs from different parts of the U.S., lots of drama, and suspense. According to Babble Top, the guests who are featured on the series are totally fascinated by whatever goes on during the filming process. A former participant even said that it's "almost like dinner theater."
Stowe, PANorristown Times Herald

Stowe magician advances to semi-finals on 'America's Got Talent'

WEST POTTSGROVE — Stowe native and Pottsgrove High School alum Dustin Tavella is making quite a name for himself on national television. The magician, who graduated from Pottsgrove in 2004, wowed judges during the most recent episode of "America's Got Talent" and advanced to the semi-finals, one step closer to the $1 million prize.
TV ShowsPosted by
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Hits Season Low Ratings

“America’s Got Talent” has been delighting fans of the popular series for just over 15 years now. The popular talent search reality-show series has become a regular staple on NBC. Especially during the summer months as viewers are looking for something new before the fall season premieres begin. Since its...
Portland, ORPosted by
The Oregonian

‘America’s Got Talent’ reveals whether Portland’s Jimmie Herrod is moving on to the semifinals

Once “America’s Got Talent” reaches the quarterfinals, viewer votes can make all the difference in deciding whether an act stays in the competition, or is sent home. That means that Jimmie Herrod, the Portland-based singer who dazzled judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara on Tuesday’s show, found out his fate on Wednesday’s results show.
TV Showstvseriesfinale.com

MasterChef: Season 12; FOX Renews Gordon Ramsay Competition Series

Things will keep heating up in the FOX kitchen. The network has renewed the MasterChef TV series for a 12th season. Season 11 is expected to finish airing on September 15th. A cooking competition, the MasterChef TV show features award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez, and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich as they judge the work of culinary competitors alongside iconic kitchen legends like Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton, and Morimoto. For the first time, only 15 of the best home cooks in America will receive the coveted white apron and impress four legends with all new challenges, including the toughest yet — a head-to-head battle with Ramsay. Only one home cook will ultimately claim the Masterchef title, the $250,000 grand prize, a complete Viking kitchen, and kitchen tools and bakeware products from OXO.
MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

H.E.R. Joins Kodi Lee For Soulful Duet On ’America’s Got Talent‘

When Kodi Lee won the 14th season of America’s Got Talent in 2019, he became an instant hit with viewers around the world. Blind, autistic, and an incredibly expressive vocalist, his story and his skills have rightfully garnered him tens of millions of views. On Wednesday (Aug. 18), Lee returned to the AGT stage for an impassioned duet of “Hold On” with the song’s originator herself, H.E.R.

Comments / 0

Community Policy