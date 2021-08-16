Romelu Lukaku Sheds Light Onto Relationship With Didier Drogba Following Chelsea Return

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku has spoken about his relationship with Didier Drogba in his first interview since completing a move from Inter Milan.

The 28-year-old has signed for the Blues for a club-record sum of £97.5 million on a five-year contract, with the Belgium international set to become the highest earner at Stamford Bridge.

After returning to west London seven years after he left Chelsea to sign for Everton, Lukaku has given some insight into the relationship he shares with Drogba, who enjoyed a trophy-laden stint at the club.

"Our relationship means the world to me. It’s not like we talk once a month, I talk to the guy (Drogba) every few days," said the striker, as quoted by Chelsea's official website.

"We have a group chat, so we’re constantly communicating, and I’ve been on the phone with him a bit more in the past two weeks.

"I had a lot of questions to ask, and he still knows a lot of people here, so he really prepared me well with the last details. Now I just need to get to know the players and the manager a bit better and just be available as quickly as possible for the team."

Lukaku's switch to Chelsea was confirmed by Drogba on social media before it was made official by the club last week, as there was great excitement among the Chelsea faithful ahead of the return of the ex-West Brom star.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Lukaku is in line to make his first appearance for the Champions League winners since returning to the club in their upcoming Premier League clash against Arsenal on Sunday.

The former Manchester United man has revealed that a return to Chelsea was an opportunity that proved to be too good to turn down for the marksman, who led Inter to Serie A glory last season.

