Pritzker signs seven bills related to Illinois service members

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker said refugees who helped American troops in Afghanistan will be welcome in Illinois. “If there is an opportunity and there are refugees that come to the United States as a result of our ability to get them out I hope Illinois will be one place that they will be able to welcome them to,” Pritzker said at an Illinois National Guard facility in Peoria. “My own family were refugees.”