Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

What Boston forecasters are saying about this week’s weather

By John Waller
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

"Tropical humidity arrives Wednesday, with a chance of showers."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bztV_0bT6JB4i00
Lane Turner / The Boston Globe, File

National Weather Service: ‘High pressure in control to start the week off, but moves offshore later on [Tuesday]. This will result in increasing southerly flow for mid to late in the week, unsettled weather & uncomfortable humidity.’

Shiri Spear, Boston 25 News: ‘Humidity will remain in check today but rise again by midweek’

Chris Lambert, 7News: ‘Fantastic start to the workweek, humidity and shower chance does increase mid to late week though’

Kelly Ann Cicalese, WCVB: ‘Tropical humidity arrives Wednesday, with a chance of showers’

Comments / 0

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Weather Service#Nws Boston#Nwsboston#Boston 25 News#Humidity#Sun Clouds#Kellyannwx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Boston

Maps: How and when Tropical Depression Fred and Tropical Storm Henri will impact Mass.

The first of the weather systems will arrive in the region late Wednesday. Massachusetts will see some rain this week as two tropical weather systems arrive in the region. First, the Bay State will see the remnants of Fred, now a tropical depression, which will bring rain and potential flooding mainly to the west and north of Massachusetts starting late Wednesday into Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
Newton, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s where Tropical Storm Fred did the most damage

Tropical Storm Fred caused some mayhem across central and eastern Massachusetts. Tropical Storm Fred has made its mark. Multiple tornado and flash flood warnings were issued ahead of Wednesday’s storm. Trees were uprooted and torn down in Clinton, and streets were flooded around the North Shore, Newton, and Worcester. It’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy