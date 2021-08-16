Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Cure’s Simon Gallup claims he’s ‘no longer a member’ of the band after four decades

By PETER SBLENDORIO
CharlotteObserver.com
 4 days ago

There may be no cure for this disharmony. Veteran bassist Simon Gallup said he’s leaving the Cure after four decades with the band. “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure !” Gallup wrote in a Facebook post over the weekend. “Good luck to them all.”

www.charlotteobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simon Gallup
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Veteran#Entertainment Weekly#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicthebrag.com

The Cure bassist Simon Gallup has parted ways with the band

The Cure bassist, Simon Gallup has officially parted ways with the band. Gallup took to FaceBook to announce the news with a very succinct post, stating that he was no longer a member of the band. He wrote, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of...
Musiclincolnnewsnow.com

Simon Gallup quits The Cure

Simon Gallup has quit The Cure and fumed that he's "fed up of betrayal". The 61-year-old bassist announced his departure from the 'Friday I'm in Love' group on his Facebook page. He wrote: "With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure ! Good luck...
Beauty & FashionVanity Fair

The Cure’s Bassist Quits After 40 Years Because He Was “Fed Up of Betrayal”

After 40 years together, The Cure’s bassist Simon Gallup has finally had enough. The musician announced Saturday that he has decided to leave the band once and for all. Gallup wrote in a brief statement on his personal Facebook account, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure! Good luck to them all.” A friend commented on the post asking if Gallup was doing alright, to which he replied, “I’m OK...just got fed up of betrayal.” While he didn’t elaborate further about his sudden departure after so many decades, a couple of hours later the band’s keyboardist Roger O'Donnell appeared to also confirm the news in a tweet. “A friend just told me they saw Lol in the Guitar Centre buying a bass???????,” O’Donnell wrote, referring to the band’s former drummer and keyboardist, Lol Tolhurst.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Robin Roberts lives apart from partner Amber for this reason

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign have one of the most solid relationships in showbiz, having recently celebrated 16 years together. Fans adore watching their adventures on social media, from their travels to their trips out with their rescue dog Lukas. One of the reasons the Good Morning America...
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart Details Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis After Getting Vaccinated: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Is DONE Finn Gets No Empathy!

Bold And The Beautiful spoilers predict Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline Macinnes Wood) and John “Finn” Finnegan’s marriage will be in dire straits. The couple was deliriously in love and had the perfect wedding. Then a dark cloud named Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) crashed the happy occasion. B&B viewers recall Steffy ordering Sheila away from her family. Also, she has ordered Finn to have nothing to do with his biological mother. However, she is unaware of Finn’s true desire. He wants to know his birth mother. Or she may be aware but she does not care because it is Sheila.
New York City, NYPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Ice-T Mourns Death of His Friend and Film Collaborator in Heartbreaking Post

One of our favorite members of the Law & Order: SVU squad is mourning the loss of a close friend on this Friday afternoon. Ice-T is the man who plays sergeant Odafin “Fin” Tutuola in the New York City Police Department on Law & Order: SVU. He has played the role for an incredible two decades now. That makes him one of the longest-running characters in television history.
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...
Entertainmentthefocus.news

T Rodgers' death announced: Bloods gang founder passes away at 64

T Rodgers’ death was announced early yesterday evening. The west coast founder of the Almighty Black P. Stone Nation Bloods gang passed away at the age of 64. The legacy of the author, humanitarian, and producer is prolific, as fans and friends take to social media to share their respects. We remember the life and work of T Rodgers.
EntertainmentPosted by
Black Enterprise

White Woman Apologizes for Capitalizing Off Black Woman’s Book Title

A white woman who amassed over 2 million followers on Instagram by using a name almost identical to a Black woman’s book name is issuing an apology. Jessica “Jess” Natale has been going by the name “So You Want to Talk About” on Instagram since February 2020. The issue is her Instagram handle name is extremely similar to Ijeoma Oluo’s 2018 book title, So You Want to Talk About Race, Insider reports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy