We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Interested in trading in your old phone for one of Samsung's new foldables? Suppose we told you that Samsung will now allow you to trade in as many as four phones at one time to help you reduce the price of a new Galaxy device you're looking to buy. Keep in mind that you can't simply open up a drawer, blow the dust off your old phones, send them to Sammy, and get the Galaxy Z Fold 3 at a rock bottom price.