Man Stabbed To Death Near Downtown Minneapolis ID’d As Omar Ali Hirsi

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities have identified the person who died in a stabbing near downtown Minneapolis last week as 27-year-old Omar Ali Hirsi. According to police, this stabbing marked the 57th reportable homicide in the city this year.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded shortly after 6 a.m. Aug. 12 to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on the 300 block of Oak Grove Street, near Loring Park.

On an upper floor of the building, officers found a man suffered from a stab wound. First-responders attempted to aid the victim before an ambulance brought him to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died shortly thereafter.

Officers found a suspect at the scene and arrested him.

On Monday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner said that the victim, Hirsi, died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

