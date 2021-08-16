Cancel
Kern County, CA

Measures in place to help Kern students stay safe this year

By Pete Menting, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 4 days ago
Students across Kern County will be heading back to school this week, the majority of which will be back in person.

The county superintendent of schools posted a list on Facebook of the measures being put in place to help children stay safe this year.

Masks are required by children and school employees.

Regular hand washing will be promoted throughout schools.

Each school will also have a COVID coordinator who will work with the local health department to notify parents and staff who came in close contact with someone who tested positive.

They also encourage students to stay at home if they are feeling sick.

