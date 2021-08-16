Cancel
Georgia State

Severe weather causing power outages in Big Bend, South Georgia

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago
Thousands are without power due to inclement weather impacting the Big Bend area and South Georgia.

FLORIDA

Below are the areas and numbers of Talquin customers facing outages as of 7 p.m., Monday:

  • Leon - 589
  • Gadsden - 3,313
  • Liberty - 2,039
  • Wakulla - 616

City of Tallahassee customers facing outages as of 7 p.m., Monday:

There are 188 outages.

GEORGIA

Colquitt EMC customers facing outages as of 7 p.m., Monday:

Moultrie: 1
Tifton: 0
Valdosta:0

As always, be sure to follow the ABC 27 First Alert Weather Team on Facebook and Twitter. Be sure to download the Storm Shield App to get watches and warnings delivered straight to your phone to stay updated on your forecast through the week. Get the app today: iPhone/iPad | Android.

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

#South Georgia#Big Bend#Inclement Weather#Extreme Weather#Talquin#Leon#Wakulla#Georgia Colquitt Emc#Iphone
WTXL ABC 27 News

Coastal communities prepare for storms

Phyllis Lewis owns Seaside Cotton just down the street from the Blue Parrot. She says she's learned a lot of lessons from storms past. "Just securing any items that may be outdoors, stock up on water, food, canned items," said Lewis. "Just be prepared."

